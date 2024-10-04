Consortium Acquires AS PlusPlus Capital; 11% Bond Unchanged Until 07/26
A consortium led by Frank Van Raemdonck has acquired PlusPlus Capital, aiming to rejuvenate the company and enhance its legal restructuring, while fostering synergies with Belgian fintech Fraktion.
- PlusPlus Capital has been majority acquired by a consortium of entrepreneurs led by Frank Van Raemdonck and supported by Sacha Verveckken.
- The acquisition aims to revitalize the company and advance its ongoing legal restructuring plan, with decisions to implement the plan remaining unchanged.
- Significant synergies are expected between PlusPlus Capital and Fraktion, a Belgian fintech company, to help restore stability.
- Frank Van Raemdonck, who has a personal connection to Estonia, is focused on creating synergies with Fraktion's platform to support restructuring efforts.
- Changes to the Supervisory Board will occur, with gratitude expressed to outgoing members for their contributions to the company.
- PlusPlus Capital is a pan-Baltic and Finnish technology-driven receivables management company, having acquired over 120,000 claims valued at approximately EUR 270 million since its inception in 2010.
