    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals

    Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - The Rockefeller Foundation became the first philanthropy
    to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty (Global Alliance) at an
    event today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to the
    Rome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso Carneiro, and The Food and Agriculture
    Organization Director-General QU Dongyu. The Global Alliance, one of the
    hallmarks of the Brazil's G20 presidency, aims to quickly channel resources
    towards effective programs that reduce poverty and hunger - two Sustainable
    Development Goals (SDGs) that are currently offtrack. As part of its membership,
    The Rockefeller Foundation is committing its financial and knowledge support to
    member countries in their expansion of school meal programs - one of the most
    beneficial investments countries can make to achieve SDG 1 and 2.

    "When I say that, I get emotional, because hunger is not a natural thing. Hunger
    is something that requires political decision. We leaders cannot look only - and
    all the time - at those who are close to us. We need to be able to take an X-ray
    and look at those who are far away, those who cannot get close to palaces, those
    who cannot get close to ministers," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of
    the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and President of Brazil, in a
    speech at the pre-launch of the Global Alliance in July .

    "Programs such as Bolsa Família, Food Acquisition and School Meals allow healthy
    meals to reach the most vulnerable, encourage agricultural production and
    promote local development. The Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty was
    born out of this political will and spirit of solidarity. It will be the most
    important legacy of Brazil's G20 presidency," President Lula da Silva said in
    his speech.

    School meal programs make a critical impact on the educational outcomes and
    quality of life for vulnerable children around the world, especially for girls.
    The World Food Program indicates that school feeding programs can increase
    enrolment by an average of nine percent while decreasing dropout rates and
    significantly increasing children's attendance. Research also shows
    (https://www.wfp.org/publications/state-school-feeding-worldwide-2022) that
    school feeding programs can have beneficial effects on agriculture, education,
    health and nutrition, and social protection, with US$ 9 in returns for every US$
    1 invested. As the most extensive social safety net globally, benefiting 418
    million children in 2022, school meal programs feed 20 percent of the population
    one meal per day, and can also be a powerful demand driver for
    climate-resilient, regeneratively produced agriculture.
    Seite 1 von 3




    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals The Rockefeller Foundation became the first philanthropy to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty (Global Alliance) at an event today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to the Rome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso …