Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals

Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - The Rockefeller Foundation became the first philanthropyto join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty (Global Alliance) at anevent today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to theRome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso Carneiro, and The Food and AgricultureOrganization Director-General QU Dongyu. The Global Alliance, one of thehallmarks of the Brazil's G20 presidency, aims to quickly channel resourcestowards effective programs that reduce poverty and hunger - two SustainableDevelopment Goals (SDGs) that are currently offtrack. As part of its membership,The Rockefeller Foundation is committing its financial and knowledge support tomember countries in their expansion of school meal programs - one of the mostbeneficial investments countries can make to achieve SDG 1 and 2."When I say that, I get emotional, because hunger is not a natural thing. Hungeris something that requires political decision. We leaders cannot look only - andall the time - at those who are close to us. We need to be able to take an X-rayand look at those who are far away, those who cannot get close to palaces, thosewho cannot get close to ministers," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President ofthe Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and President of Brazil, in aspeech at the pre-launch of the Global Alliance in July ."Programs such as Bolsa Família, Food Acquisition and School Meals allow healthymeals to reach the most vulnerable, encourage agricultural production andpromote local development. The Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty wasborn out of this political will and spirit of solidarity. It will be the mostimportant legacy of Brazil's G20 presidency," President Lula da Silva said inhis speech.School meal programs make a critical impact on the educational outcomes andquality of life for vulnerable children around the world, especially for girls.The World Food Program indicates that school feeding programs can increaseenrolment by an average of nine percent while decreasing dropout rates andsignificantly increasing children's attendance. Research also shows(https://www.wfp.org/publications/state-school-feeding-worldwide-2022) thatschool feeding programs can have beneficial effects on agriculture, education,health and nutrition, and social protection, with US$ 9 in returns for every US$1 invested. As the most extensive social safety net globally, benefiting 418million children in 2022, school meal programs feed 20 percent of the populationone meal per day, and can also be a powerful demand driver forclimate-resilient, regeneratively produced agriculture.