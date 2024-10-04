Rockefeller Foundation Joins G20 Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty to Advance Climate-Resilient School Meals
Rome (ots/PRNewswire) - The Rockefeller Foundation became the first philanthropy
to join the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty (Global Alliance) at an
event today with its President Rajiv Shah, the Brazilian Ambassador to the
Rome-based Agencies, Carla Barroso Carneiro, and The Food and Agriculture
Organization Director-General QU Dongyu. The Global Alliance, one of the
hallmarks of the Brazil's G20 presidency, aims to quickly channel resources
towards effective programs that reduce poverty and hunger - two Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) that are currently offtrack. As part of its membership,
The Rockefeller Foundation is committing its financial and knowledge support to
member countries in their expansion of school meal programs - one of the most
beneficial investments countries can make to achieve SDG 1 and 2.
"When I say that, I get emotional, because hunger is not a natural thing. Hunger
is something that requires political decision. We leaders cannot look only - and
all the time - at those who are close to us. We need to be able to take an X-ray
and look at those who are far away, those who cannot get close to palaces, those
who cannot get close to ministers," said Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, President of
the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty and President of Brazil, in a
speech at the pre-launch of the Global Alliance in July .
"Programs such as Bolsa Família, Food Acquisition and School Meals allow healthy
meals to reach the most vulnerable, encourage agricultural production and
promote local development. The Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty was
born out of this political will and spirit of solidarity. It will be the most
important legacy of Brazil's G20 presidency," President Lula da Silva said in
his speech.
School meal programs make a critical impact on the educational outcomes and
quality of life for vulnerable children around the world, especially for girls.
The World Food Program indicates that school feeding programs can increase
enrolment by an average of nine percent while decreasing dropout rates and
significantly increasing children's attendance. Research also shows
(https://www.wfp.org/publications/state-school-feeding-worldwide-2022) that
school feeding programs can have beneficial effects on agriculture, education,
health and nutrition, and social protection, with US$ 9 in returns for every US$
1 invested. As the most extensive social safety net globally, benefiting 418
million children in 2022, school meal programs feed 20 percent of the population
one meal per day, and can also be a powerful demand driver for
climate-resilient, regeneratively produced agriculture.
