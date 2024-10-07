Branicks Group: VIB Bridge Financing Fully Repaid!

Branicks Group AG has fully repaid the VIB bridge financing with a final payment of EUR 40 million at the start of the fourth quarter.

The repayment was a key objective of the company's restructuring plan, achieved ahead of schedule.

The bridge financing was originally EUR 500 million, with EUR 300 million repaid in 2023 and the remaining EUR 200 million repaid in 2024.

The repayment has significantly reduced Branicks' interest expenses from the fourth quarter onwards.

Branicks Group AG is a leading German real estate company specializing in office and logistics real estate, managing properties valued at EUR 12.5 billion as of June 30, 2024.

The company is committed to sustainability, holding top positions in ESG ratings and having properties awarded with DGNB, LEED, or BREEAM certificates.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at BRANICKS Group is on 07.11.2024.

The price of BRANICKS Group at the time of the news was 2,1350EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





