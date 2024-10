Wienerberger Boosts Water Solutions Portfolio in Northern Europe

Wienerberger AG has acquired Finnish Slatek OY and Norwegian Tekken AS to enhance its portfolio in Northern Europe for water management solutions.

The acquisitions will add approximately €10 million in revenue to Wienerberger's business.

CEO Heimo Scheuch emphasizes the strategic importance of the Nordic market, highlighting its high disposable incomes and ambitious ESG agendas.

Slatek OY specializes in smart automation solutions for water utilities in Finland, strengthening Wienerberger's position in public water management.

Tekken AS focuses on pumping station solutions and prefabricated water assets in Norway, complementing Wienerberger's existing offerings.

The transactions were successfully closed in early October 2024, with purchase prices not disclosed.

