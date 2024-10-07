Creditor Plan Gains Strong Backing to Rescue Wetzikon Hospital
A group of creditors, spearheaded by Clearway Capital, is rallying to rescue Wetzikon Hospital from financial collapse, with strong backing from bondholders to extend GZO AG's bond maturity.
- A creditor group led by Clearway Capital GmbH holds 6.56% of the defaulted GZO AG bonds and is seeking support to save Wetzikon Hospital from bankruptcy.
- The group has received strong indications of support from approximately 80% of bondholders, including pension funds, insurance companies, and private investors.
- The proposal involves extending the maturity of GZO AG’s CHF 170 million bonds.
- Bondholders are urged to ensure their custodian banks have issued correct voting instructions for an upcoming meeting.
- Gianluca Ferrari, founder of Clearway Capital, expressed confidence in obtaining the necessary votes due to dissatisfaction with the hospital's current situation.
- Retail investors facing voting difficulties are encouraged to contact the Creditor Group directly through their website for assistance.
