ElringKlinger: Impairment Losses and Annual Guidance Adjustment Announced

ElringKlinger AG has signed an agreement to sell two of its Group companies located in Sevelen, Switzerland, and Buford, Georgia, USA, to the Certina Group.

The sale is part of ElringKlinger's strategy to focus on thermal and acoustic shielding in Europe and North America, amid changes in the automotive industry.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, pending antitrust approval, with no further contract details disclosed.

ElringKlinger will recognize non-cash impairment losses in the mid to high double-digit million euro range due to the sale, primarily related to IFRS 5 reclassification.

The company's annual guidance for 2024 has been adjusted, maintaining an EBIT margin projection of around 5% but expecting ROCE to be significantly below the previous year's 5.6%.

ElringKlinger anticipates revenue to be slightly below the previous year's figure in organic terms and expects slightly positive operating free cash flow.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at ElringKlinger is on 12.11.2024.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,0525EUR and was down -2,93 % compared with the previous day.





