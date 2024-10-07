ElringKlinger Sharpens Focus, Sells Two Group Companies

ElringKlinger AG is divesting two group companies in Sevelen, Switzerland, and Buford, Georgia, USA, to the Certina Group.

The transaction is part of ElringKlinger's strategy to refine its corporate profile and focus on its SHAPE30 transformation strategy.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2024, pending antitrust approval, with no further contract details disclosed.

ElringKlinger generated approximately EUR 175 million in revenue from the two sites in 2023, with a workforce of around 650 employees.

Certina Group, a family-owned industrial holding company, will assume all existing obligations and continue operations at both companies.

ElringKlinger will recognize non-cash impairment losses in the mid to high double-digit million euro range due to the transaction, and has adjusted its 2024 financial guidance accordingly.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,0450EUR and was down -3,11 % compared with the previous day.






