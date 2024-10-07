Varta Secures Key Deals & Short-Term Bridge Financing Amid Restructuring

VARTA AG has signed material agreements as part of its restructuring plan dated September 18, 2024.

The company entered into a lock-up agreement with syndicated loan lenders and promissory note lenders to support its restructuring under the German Corporate Stabilisation and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).

MT InvestCo and Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG have committed to provide VARTA AG with €60 million in new equity capital through a capital increase, pending antitrust approval.

VARTA AG expects to finalize its restructuring plan by the end of October 2024 and aims for court approval before the year's end.

A short-term bridge facility agreement has been established, granting up to €30 million to support VARTA AG's financing until the conclusion of the StaRUG proceedings.

The management board believes that the necessary majorities for the approval of the restructuring plan are secured based on the agreements made.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Varta is on 30.10.2024.

The price of Varta at the time of the news was 1,4630EUR and was up +1,49 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,4150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,28 % since publication.





