    Harju Court Rejects PlusPlus Capital Bond Plan; Appeal in Progress

    In a surprising twist, the Harju County Court dismissed AS PlusPlus Capital's reorganization plan, despite overwhelming creditor support. The decision, influenced by a minor creditor's objection, has sparked plans for an appeal.

    • The Harju County Court rejected the reorganization plan for AS PlusPlus Capital on October 4, 2024, despite broad support from investors.
    • The rejection was largely based on objections from Balcia Insurance SE, which holds only 0.2% of the claims, while over 90% of creditors supported the plan.
    • The majority of creditors who backed the plan cannot actively participate in the proceedings, allowing dissenting creditors to object continuously.
    • PlusPlus Capital plans to appeal the court's decision, believing that the minority creditor's objections should not outweigh majority support.
    • A temporary trustee has been appointed by the court to oversee AS PlusPlus Capital, with a report due by November 29, 2024.
    • PlusPlus Capital does not consider itself permanently insolvent and aims to avoid bankruptcy, asserting that an insolvency scenario would harm creditor interests.







