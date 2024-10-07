Blue Cap AG Sells Neschen Coating to ATP, Updates 2024 Financial Outlook
Blue Cap AG has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Neschen Coating GmbH, to ATP adhesive systems AG, marking a significant financial milestone with proceeds exceeding the net asset value by 10%.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG has signed an agreement to sell its subsidiary Neschen Coating GmbH to ATP adhesive systems AG.
- The sale proceeds are in the double-digit million range, approximately 10% above the net asset value as of June 30, 2024.
- The transaction results in an annual return on invested capital of around 44% and a multiple of approximately 8x on the capital invested.
- Blue Cap AG will adjust its financial guidance for 2024, expecting consolidated revenue between EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5-10.5%.
- Neschen Coating GmbH, part of Blue Cap since 2016, manufactures self-adhesive products and coated media for various applications.
- Blue Cap AG is a Munich-based investment company, acquiring medium-sized B2B companies, primarily in the DACH region, and is listed on the open market.
The next important date, Vienna Capital Market Conference (Family Office Day), at Blue Cap is on 16.10.2024.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,550EUR and was up +5,09 % compared with the previous day.
