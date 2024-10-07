    Biometrics for Increased Driving Safety

    Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec presents Innovative Technologies at InCabin 2024 (FOTO)

    Hamburg/Germany & Barcelona/Spain (ots) - Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec, the
    joint venture between Germany's leading biometrics provider DERMALOG and the
    Rheinmetall technology group, is presenting its latest innovations in the field
    of cabin monitoring and vehicle access at InCabin 2024 in Barcelona from October
    8 to 10. For the first time, a demonstrator vehicle combining the advanced
    systems for passenger and vehicle security will be on display.

    The solutions cover a wide range of state-of-the-art technologies to improve
    driving safety and comfort. The Driver Monitoring System can be used to detect
    driver fatigue and distractions in real time, for example, caused by using a
    smartphone. In the event of an incident, the driver is warned immediately,
    reducing the risk of an accident. This technology makes a significant
    contribution to driving safety.

    Another highlight is Seamless Access, which replaces the traditional car key
    with facial recognition. This solution offers greater convenience and an
    additional level of security by preventing unauthorized access to the vehicle.

    Airbag Suppression Technology is also being presented live for the first time.
    Using camera and radar systems, the system detects the position of the front
    passenger and can prevent the airbag from being triggered in critical
    situations, such as in the event of an unsafe seating position or when children
    are in the vehicle. This ensures additional protection inside the vehicle.

    At the heart of all Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec solutions is the innovative
    fusion of camera and radar technologies as well as artificial intelligence for
    precise monitoring of vehicle occupants. This combination enables even more
    precise detection of behavioral patterns and thus contributes to greater safety.

    Visitors to InCabin 2024 will have the opportunity to experience these
    pioneering technologies live at Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec's booth 5.

    Press contact:

    DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
    Sven Böckler
    Media Relations
    mailto:info@dermalog.com
    http://www.dermalog.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8896/5880851
    OTS: DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH



    news aktuell
