Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec presents Innovative Technologies at InCabin 2024 (FOTO)

Hamburg/Germany & Barcelona/Spain (ots) - Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec, the

joint venture between Germany's leading biometrics provider DERMALOG and the

Rheinmetall technology group, is presenting its latest innovations in the field

of cabin monitoring and vehicle access at InCabin 2024 in Barcelona from October

8 to 10. For the first time, a demonstrator vehicle combining the advanced

systems for passenger and vehicle security will be on display.



The solutions cover a wide range of state-of-the-art technologies to improve

driving safety and comfort. The Driver Monitoring System can be used to detect

driver fatigue and distractions in real time, for example, caused by using a

smartphone. In the event of an incident, the driver is warned immediately,

reducing the risk of an accident. This technology makes a significant

contribution to driving safety.







with facial recognition. This solution offers greater convenience and an

additional level of security by preventing unauthorized access to the vehicle.



Airbag Suppression Technology is also being presented live for the first time.

Using camera and radar systems, the system detects the position of the front

passenger and can prevent the airbag from being triggered in critical

situations, such as in the event of an unsafe seating position or when children

are in the vehicle. This ensures additional protection inside the vehicle.



At the heart of all Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec solutions is the innovative

fusion of camera and radar technologies as well as artificial intelligence for

precise monitoring of vehicle occupants. This combination enables even more

precise detection of behavioral patterns and thus contributes to greater safety.



Visitors to InCabin 2024 will have the opportunity to experience these

pioneering technologies live at Rheinmetall Dermalog SensorTec's booth 5.



