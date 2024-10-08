VAT's Exciting Q3 2024 Results Preview: What to Expect!
VAT Group AG anticipates a dip in Q3 2024 sales due to ERP system issues, but expects recovery by year-end. Despite challenges, the market outlook for Q4 2024 and 2025 remains optimistic.
- VAT Group AG expects Q3 2024 sales to fall below the guidance range of CHF 235 to 255 million due to technical issues with a new ERP system.
- The ERP implementation in Switzerland began in August 2024, causing the sales shortfall. Major issues have been resolved, with remaining issues expected to be fixed in Q4 2024.
- The negative impact on Q3 sales is estimated to be CHF 20 to 25 million, but missing revenues are expected to be recognized by the end of the year.
- The overall market outlook for Q4 2024 and 2025 remains positive, with the order backlog developing as forecasted.
- The ERP introduction is on track, with production and logistics functions in Haag affected; factory output reached 80% of pre-ERP levels by the end of September.
- VAT will provide more details on Q3 business development and Q4 sales guidance in a trading update on October 17, 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at VAT Group is on 03.03.2025.
-0,99 %
-3,31 %
+6,79 %
-16,40 %
+31,66 %
+28,72 %
+280,79 %
+844,66 %
ISIN:CH0311864901WKN:A2AGGY
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte