Blue Cap AG: Neschen Coating Sold Above Value - A Major Success!
Blue Cap AG has made headlines with the lucrative sale of its stake in Neschen Coating GmbH, marking its second major exit this year and showcasing its strategic prowess in the investment landscape.
Foto: Blue Cap AG
- Blue Cap AG successfully sold its 100% stake in Neschen Coating GmbH to ATP adhesive systems AG for a price above net asset value.
- The sale represents Blue Cap's second exit in the current financial year, following the recent sale of another portfolio company, nokra.
- The proceeds from the sale are in the double-digit million range, approximately 10% above the net asset value as of June 30, 2024, with an internal rate of return of around 44%.
- Blue Cap has adjusted its 2024 financial guidance, expecting consolidated revenue of EUR 200-220 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5-10.5%.
- The turnaround of Neschen in 2023, which led to profitable growth, was a significant factor in the successful sale, involving cost efficiency and product range streamlining.
- Blue Cap AG focuses on acquiring medium-sized companies in special situations, aiming for profitable sales, and is currently exploring new investment opportunities.
The next important date, Vienna Capital Market Conference (Family Office Day), at Blue Cap is on 16.10.2024.
The price of Blue Cap at the time of the news was 17,450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
