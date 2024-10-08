Google Recognizes P3 as Accredited Android(TM) Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS (FOTO)

Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Highlights:



Independent international consulting technology and software development company

P3 announces its official accreditation by Google as a Third-Party Laboratory

(3PL) partner for the testing and certification of Android Automotive In-Vehicle

Infotainment (IVI) systems.









The partnership between P3 and Google establishes a comprehensive framework for

the certification of Google's authorized Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

partners. P3 Group will oversee and execute rigorous testing and certification

to ensure that Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based infotainment systems meet the

highest standards of quality and dependability.



P3 as Accredited Android Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS



Android Automotive OS is an infotainment platform built into vehicles by

manufacturers. Drivers can enjoy a user-centric and intuitive IVI interface

that's specifically designed for the vehicle screen.



To release an IVI system with Google apps and services in a vehicle, OEMs must

meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary

certifications from Google.



Google requires OEMs to run comprehensive tests before an Android software build

can be deployed. Collectively, this series of tests is referred to as xTS. These

include tests for Compatibility, Vendor Tests, Build Test Suite, Security Test

Suite, among others.



P3 Group executes a wide range of xTS test cases including CTS (Compatibility

Test Suite), VTS (Vendor Test Suite), CTS-on-GSI (Generic System Image), VTS GKI

(Generic Kernel Image), STS (Security Test Suite), BTS (Boot Test Suite), and

ATS (Automotive Test Suite). The team focuses on automating test procedures to

maximize efficiency, reduce manual effort, and optimize costs. P3 Group performs

continuous executions of xTS tests, meticulously analyzing the results and

logging any test failures to maintain high standards of quality and performance.



The 3PL Vendor Ecosystem for Android Automotive OS Compliance is designed to

enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of AAOS solutions and products by Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



