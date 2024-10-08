Google Recognizes P3 as Accredited Android(TM) Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS (FOTO)
Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Highlights:
- Google has certified P3 as an accredited partner in its Third-Party Lab (3PL)
Vendor program that ensures Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS)
compliance.
- P3 was selected as one of Google's certification partners for in-vehicle
infotainment (IVI) in the new Android Automotive partner ecosystem.
- P3 Group is an international technology and software consulting company with
over 28 years' experience supporting major players in the automotive industry.
Independent international consulting technology and software development company
P3 announces its official accreditation by Google as a Third-Party Laboratory
(3PL) partner for the testing and certification of Android Automotive In-Vehicle
Infotainment (IVI) systems.
Partnership Overview
The partnership between P3 and Google establishes a comprehensive framework for
the certification of Google's authorized Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
partners. P3 Group will oversee and execute rigorous testing and certification
to ensure that Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based infotainment systems meet the
highest standards of quality and dependability.
P3 as Accredited Android Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS
Android Automotive OS is an infotainment platform built into vehicles by
manufacturers. Drivers can enjoy a user-centric and intuitive IVI interface
that's specifically designed for the vehicle screen.
To release an IVI system with Google apps and services in a vehicle, OEMs must
meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary
certifications from Google.
Google requires OEMs to run comprehensive tests before an Android software build
can be deployed. Collectively, this series of tests is referred to as xTS. These
include tests for Compatibility, Vendor Tests, Build Test Suite, Security Test
Suite, among others.
P3 Group executes a wide range of xTS test cases including CTS (Compatibility
Test Suite), VTS (Vendor Test Suite), CTS-on-GSI (Generic System Image), VTS GKI
(Generic Kernel Image), STS (Security Test Suite), BTS (Boot Test Suite), and
ATS (Automotive Test Suite). The team focuses on automating test procedures to
maximize efficiency, reduce manual effort, and optimize costs. P3 Group performs
continuous executions of xTS tests, meticulously analyzing the results and
logging any test failures to maintain high standards of quality and performance.
The 3PL Vendor Ecosystem for Android Automotive OS Compliance is designed to
enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of AAOS solutions and products by
