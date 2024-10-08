    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Google Recognizes P3 as Accredited Android(TM) Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS (FOTO)

    Stuttgart, Germany (ots) - Highlights:

    - Google has certified P3 as an accredited partner in its Third-Party Lab (3PL)
    Vendor program that ensures Android Automotive Operating System (AAOS)
    compliance.
    - P3 was selected as one of Google's certification partners for in-vehicle
    infotainment (IVI) in the new Android Automotive partner ecosystem.
    - P3 Group is an international technology and software consulting company with
    over 28 years' experience supporting major players in the automotive industry.

    Independent international consulting technology and software development company
    P3 announces its official accreditation by Google as a Third-Party Laboratory
    (3PL) partner for the testing and certification of Android Automotive In-Vehicle
    Infotainment (IVI) systems.

    Partnership Overview

    The partnership between P3 and Google establishes a comprehensive framework for
    the certification of Google's authorized Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
    partners. P3 Group will oversee and execute rigorous testing and certification
    to ensure that Android Automotive OS (AAOS) based infotainment systems meet the
    highest standards of quality and dependability.

    P3 as Accredited Android Automotive 3PL Vendor for AAOS Compliance/xTS

    Android Automotive OS is an infotainment platform built into vehicles by
    manufacturers. Drivers can enjoy a user-centric and intuitive IVI interface
    that's specifically designed for the vehicle screen.

    To release an IVI system with Google apps and services in a vehicle, OEMs must
    meet certain compatibility and quality standards and acquire the necessary
    certifications from Google.

    Google requires OEMs to run comprehensive tests before an Android software build
    can be deployed. Collectively, this series of tests is referred to as xTS. These
    include tests for Compatibility, Vendor Tests, Build Test Suite, Security Test
    Suite, among others.

    P3 Group executes a wide range of xTS test cases including CTS (Compatibility
    Test Suite), VTS (Vendor Test Suite), CTS-on-GSI (Generic System Image), VTS GKI
    (Generic Kernel Image), STS (Security Test Suite), BTS (Boot Test Suite), and
    ATS (Automotive Test Suite). The team focuses on automating test procedures to
    maximize efficiency, reduce manual effort, and optimize costs. P3 Group performs
    continuous executions of xTS tests, meticulously analyzing the results and
    logging any test failures to maintain high standards of quality and performance.

    The 3PL Vendor Ecosystem for Android Automotive OS Compliance is designed to
    enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of AAOS solutions and products by
