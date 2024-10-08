Centrotherm Photovoltaics: Strong H1 2024 Performance, Full-Year Forecast Upheld

centrotherm reported satisfactory business performance in the first half of 2024.

New orders totaled EUR 86.9 million, with 85% from the semiconductor industry and 14% from the photovoltaic industry.

Group revenue was EUR 56.7 million, with international business accounting for 81.4% of sales.

The total operating performance increased significantly to EUR 142.6 million, while EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million.

The Management Board confirmed the full-year forecast, expecting total operating revenue and order intake of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million.

centrotherm specializes in thermal production solutions and coating technologies, serving industries like semiconductors, microelectronics, and photovoltaics.

The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 3,9000EUR and was down -2,62 % compared with the previous day.





