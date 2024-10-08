Centrotherm Photovoltaics: Strong H1 2024 Performance, Full-Year Forecast Upheld
centrotherm showcased a robust start to 2024, with impressive new orders and a strong international presence. The company remains optimistic about achieving its ambitious full-year targets.
- centrotherm reported satisfactory business performance in the first half of 2024.
- New orders totaled EUR 86.9 million, with 85% from the semiconductor industry and 14% from the photovoltaic industry.
- Group revenue was EUR 56.7 million, with international business accounting for 81.4% of sales.
- The total operating performance increased significantly to EUR 142.6 million, while EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million.
- The Management Board confirmed the full-year forecast, expecting total operating revenue and order intake of EUR 200 million to EUR 300 million.
- centrotherm specializes in thermal production solutions and coating technologies, serving industries like semiconductors, microelectronics, and photovoltaics.
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 08.10.2024.
The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 3,9000EUR and was down -2,62 % compared with the previous
day.
-2,26 %
-6,92 %
-9,30 %
-2,74 %
-21,37 %
-32,29 %
+104,19 %
-19,09 %
-97,97 %
ISIN:DE000A1TNMM9WKN:A1TNMM
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte