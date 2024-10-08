DEUTZ Unveils Bold Growth Strategy with Sustainable Cost Cuts
DEUTZ is revamping its growth strategy, aiming for €4 billion in revenue by 2030. With a focus on diversification and a new Solutions segment, the company targets sustainable savings and expansion in high-margin services.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ updates its growth strategy with a focus on greater diversification and a new Solutions segment for more profitable growth and resilience.
- The company aims for a revenue target of €4.0 billion by 2030, with new mid-term targets set for 2028.
- A cost-cutting program is introduced to achieve sustainable savings of €50 million by the end of 2026.
- The Solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% by 2030, with significant contributions from the Energy and New Technologies segments.
- DEUTZ plans to expand its high-margin service business to €1.0 billion in revenue by 2030 through acquisitions and new business models.
- Structural changes, including job cuts, are anticipated to address the economic challenges and position DEUTZ for future success.
