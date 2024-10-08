DEUTZ Unveils Bold Growth Strategy with Sustainable Cost Cuts

DEUTZ updates its growth strategy with a focus on greater diversification and a new Solutions segment for more profitable growth and resilience.

The company aims for a revenue target of €4.0 billion by 2030, with new mid-term targets set for 2028.

A cost-cutting program is introduced to achieve sustainable savings of €50 million by the end of 2026.

The Solutions segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% by 2030, with significant contributions from the Energy and New Technologies segments.

DEUTZ plans to expand its high-margin service business to €1.0 billion in revenue by 2030 through acquisitions and new business models.

Structural changes, including job cuts, are anticipated to address the economic challenges and position DEUTZ for future success.

