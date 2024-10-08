    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Bastei Luebbe's Soheil Dastyari Secures 5-Year CEO Extension

    Soheil Dastyari's leadership at Bastei Lübbe AG is set to continue, as his contract is extended to 2030. His strategic vision has driven the company to new heights in Germany's publishing industry.

    • Soheil Dastyari has been confirmed as Chairman of the Management Board of Bastei Lübbe AG for an additional five years, extending his contract until March 31, 2030.
    • The Supervisory Board unanimously supports Dastyari's leadership, citing his commitment and expertise as key to the company's growth.
    • Dastyari has been instrumental in Bastei Lübbe's development into Germany's leading independent trade publisher since he took office in March 2022.
    • The company has seen significant increases in revenues and earnings over the past two financial years, with its share price reaching an all-time high in August 2024.
    • Bastei Lübbe AG focuses on broad portfolio development and enhancing the performance of its business divisions, particularly in community-driven publishing and digital media.
    • The company generates annual revenues exceeding EUR 110 million and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2013.

