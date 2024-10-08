New market entry
Nexaro expands to British market with partner Killis (FOTO)
Wuppertal (ots) - Nexaro GmbH is taking the next step in its planned expansion
strategy: together with Killis, one of the largest cleaning industry suppliers
in the UK, the Wuppertal, Germany-based technology start-up is launching its
international sales market outside the EU. The innovative cobotic system
solution, consisting of the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner and
the associated software, the Nexaro HUB, can now be purchased directly from
Killis for the first time in the UK.
"For Nexaro, this exclusive partnership with Killis, one of the leading
suppliers of cleaning appliances and janitorial products, is the first step into
the UK market," says Steffen Mateja, Head of Sales at Nexaro. "We are not only
expanding our retailer network with another established partner within the
professional cleaning industry. Our customers can also benefit from
customer-oriented and professional advice on our innovative products directly on
site. We are very pleased to have Killis as a partner and to expand the market
together."
The significance of this innovative product solution for professional cleaning
is underlined by the latest award for the Nexaro NR 1500: At the European
Cleaning & Hygiene Awards ceremony in early October 2024, the autonomous robot
vacuum cleaner was honored in the category "Technological Innovation of the
Year" for professional commercial cleaning. The Nexaro NR 1500 successfully
prevailed against its competitors.
Tibor Killi, CEO of Killis added: "As one of the largest suppliers of cleaning
equipment in the country, we are delighted to include Nexaro's innovative
product solutions, specifically the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum
cleaner, in our range. We offer our customers complete cleaning solutions that
cater to their specific needs. As such, Nexaro is the perfect partner when it
comes to innovation, robotics and quality. Together with Nexaro, we strive to
transform the cleaning market in a sustainable and effective manner. We're
definitely looking forward to this collaboration."
In addition to expanding to the UK market, Nexaro has other long-term
international partnerships. An overview of all partners can be found on our
website (https://nexaro.com/en/pages/distributors) .
The Nexaro cobotic approach: the future of the cleaning industry
Nexaro's cobotic approach represents a true symbiosis of human labor and
state-of-the-art, autonomous robot technology. The system is based on the Nexaro
NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner, which is controlled via the specially
developed, cloud-based Nexaro HUB with a server location in Europe. The vacuum
