Nexaro expands to British market with partner Killis (FOTO)

Wuppertal (ots) - Nexaro GmbH is taking the next step in its planned expansion

strategy: together with Killis, one of the largest cleaning industry suppliers

in the UK, the Wuppertal, Germany-based technology start-up is launching its

international sales market outside the EU. The innovative cobotic system

solution, consisting of the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner and

the associated software, the Nexaro HUB, can now be purchased directly from

Killis for the first time in the UK.



"For Nexaro, this exclusive partnership with Killis, one of the leading

suppliers of cleaning appliances and janitorial products, is the first step into

the UK market," says Steffen Mateja, Head of Sales at Nexaro. "We are not only

expanding our retailer network with another established partner within the

professional cleaning industry. Our customers can also benefit from

customer-oriented and professional advice on our innovative products directly on

site. We are very pleased to have Killis as a partner and to expand the market

together."







is underlined by the latest award for the Nexaro NR 1500: At the European

Cleaning & Hygiene Awards ceremony in early October 2024, the autonomous robot

vacuum cleaner was honored in the category "Technological Innovation of the

Year" for professional commercial cleaning. The Nexaro NR 1500 successfully

prevailed against its competitors.



Tibor Killi, CEO of Killis added: "As one of the largest suppliers of cleaning

equipment in the country, we are delighted to include Nexaro's innovative

product solutions, specifically the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum

cleaner, in our range. We offer our customers complete cleaning solutions that

cater to their specific needs. As such, Nexaro is the perfect partner when it

comes to innovation, robotics and quality. Together with Nexaro, we strive to

transform the cleaning market in a sustainable and effective manner. We're

definitely looking forward to this collaboration."



In addition to expanding to the UK market, Nexaro has other long-term

international partnerships. An overview of all partners can be found on our

website (https://nexaro.com/en/pages/distributors) .



The Nexaro cobotic approach: the future of the cleaning industry



Nexaro's cobotic approach represents a true symbiosis of human labor and

state-of-the-art, autonomous robot technology. The system is based on the Nexaro

NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner, which is controlled via the specially

developed, cloud-based Nexaro HUB with a server location in Europe. The vacuum



