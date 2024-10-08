    New market entry

    Nexaro expands to British market with partner Killis (FOTO)

    Wuppertal (ots) - Nexaro GmbH is taking the next step in its planned expansion
    strategy: together with Killis, one of the largest cleaning industry suppliers
    in the UK, the Wuppertal, Germany-based technology start-up is launching its
    international sales market outside the EU. The innovative cobotic system
    solution, consisting of the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner and
    the associated software, the Nexaro HUB, can now be purchased directly from
    Killis for the first time in the UK.

    "For Nexaro, this exclusive partnership with Killis, one of the leading
    suppliers of cleaning appliances and janitorial products, is the first step into
    the UK market," says Steffen Mateja, Head of Sales at Nexaro. "We are not only
    expanding our retailer network with another established partner within the
    professional cleaning industry. Our customers can also benefit from
    customer-oriented and professional advice on our innovative products directly on
    site. We are very pleased to have Killis as a partner and to expand the market
    together."

    The significance of this innovative product solution for professional cleaning
    is underlined by the latest award for the Nexaro NR 1500: At the European
    Cleaning & Hygiene Awards ceremony in early October 2024, the autonomous robot
    vacuum cleaner was honored in the category "Technological Innovation of the
    Year" for professional commercial cleaning. The Nexaro NR 1500 successfully
    prevailed against its competitors.

    Tibor Killi, CEO of Killis added: "As one of the largest suppliers of cleaning
    equipment in the country, we are delighted to include Nexaro's innovative
    product solutions, specifically the Nexaro NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum
    cleaner, in our range. We offer our customers complete cleaning solutions that
    cater to their specific needs. As such, Nexaro is the perfect partner when it
    comes to innovation, robotics and quality. Together with Nexaro, we strive to
    transform the cleaning market in a sustainable and effective manner. We're
    definitely looking forward to this collaboration."

    In addition to expanding to the UK market, Nexaro has other long-term
    international partnerships. An overview of all partners can be found on our
    website (https://nexaro.com/en/pages/distributors) .

    The Nexaro cobotic approach: the future of the cleaning industry

    Nexaro's cobotic approach represents a true symbiosis of human labor and
    state-of-the-art, autonomous robot technology. The system is based on the Nexaro
    NR 1500 autonomous robot vacuum cleaner, which is controlled via the specially
    developed, cloud-based Nexaro HUB with a server location in Europe. The vacuum
