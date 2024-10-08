Creditors hit back at GZO's false claims
Clearway Capital GmbH, leading the Creditor Group, challenges GZO AG's misleading claims about bondholder proposals. With a focus on fairness and asset valuation, they urge support at the October 25 meeting.
- The Creditor Group, led by Clearway Capital GmbH, is responding to GZO AG's inaccurate statements regarding proposals for bondholders at the upcoming meeting on October 25, 2024.
- The proposals from the Creditor Group ensure equal treatment of all creditors, including extensions of maturity, higher interest rates, and improved security for unsecured creditors.
- GZO AG cannot ignore the bondholder meeting's outcome; if bondholders approve the extension, a definitive moratorium is unlikely to be granted by the judge.
- The Creditor Group stands by its valuation of GZO's assets, which was supported by industry experts, while GZO has not provided its own valuation or justification for rejecting it.
- The Creditor Group believes that GZO should focus on monetizing its asset base rather than pursuing expansion, as two-thirds of creditors must agree to any proposed composition agreement.
- The Creditor Group urges all bondholders to support their proposals at the upcoming meeting.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.