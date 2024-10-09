Varta Partners with Porsche for Large-Format Lithium-Ion Cell Investment

VARTA AG has signed an agreement with Porsche for a majority investment in its large-format lithium-ion cells business unit through V4Drive Battery GmbH.

The investment will involve a capital increase at V4Drive Battery GmbH, with VARTA contributing its business unit and Porsche providing equipment, patents, and receivables.

Porsche is already a customer of VARTA's large-format lithium-ion cells and aims to become a strong long-term partner for their development and marketing.

The transaction's closing is contingent on merger control clearance, operational verifications, and confirmation of VARTA's restructuring plan under the German Corporate Stabilization and Restructuring Act (StaRUG).

VARTA AG is currently undergoing restructuring proceedings and plans to submit a restructuring plan to the Stuttgart Local Court by the end of October 2024.

The completion of the investment is expected in the first quarter of 2025, following the necessary approvals and verifications.

The next important date, Annual general meeting, at Varta is on 30.10.2024.

The price of Varta at the time of the news was 2,1840EUR and was up +15,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,3580EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,97 % since publication.





