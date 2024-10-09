    WPC market in transition

    Naturinform expands range of sustainable decking boards (FOTO)

    Redwitz/Rodach (ots) - Consolidation has taken place on the European market for
    WPC products. Naturinform acquires parts of the production facilities of the
    Finnish company UPM, which had announced its intention to withdraw from the
    production of decking boards. The German WPC specialist will continue the
    production of the Piazza Pro and One decking boards previously marketed by UPM.
    The agreement will come into effect from October 2024.

    Naturinform has announced that it will scrutinise the market opportunities
    resulting from this in the upcoming weeks and ensure the smooth supply of both
    products for customers. The company thus assumes a key role in the growing
    market segment of WPC decking boards.

    With the acquisition of the UPM product lines, Naturinform is specifically
    strengthening its commitment to the co-ex-decking boards - these are WPC decking
    boards with an additional coating, which guarantees an exceptionally high level
    of robustness. At the same time, the company is driving its own previously
    announced investments in the production of a new co-ex product line, which is
    expected to be presented to the global public soon.

    "We couldn't have imagined a better successor for our WPC products," explains
    Edward Robinson, Director UPM Profi. "Naturinform shares our values regarding
    quality, sustainability, and service. We are convinced that our products will
    continue to be in the best hands in the future and that the market will be
    reliably supplied."

    Horst Walther, Director of Naturinform, sees the acquisition as a significant
    opportunity for growth: "The integration of UPM products significantly
    strengthens our position in the international market. Together with our own
    co-ex product range, we are convinced that we can continue to advance
    Naturinform successfully in the long term and open up new growth opportunities
    and markets."

