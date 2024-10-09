Naturinform expands range of sustainable decking boards (FOTO)

Redwitz/Rodach (ots) - Consolidation has taken place on the European market for

WPC products. Naturinform acquires parts of the production facilities of the

Finnish company UPM, which had announced its intention to withdraw from the

production of decking boards. The German WPC specialist will continue the

production of the Piazza Pro and One decking boards previously marketed by UPM.

The agreement will come into effect from October 2024.



Naturinform has announced that it will scrutinise the market opportunities

resulting from this in the upcoming weeks and ensure the smooth supply of both

products for customers. The company thus assumes a key role in the growing

market segment of WPC decking boards.







strengthening its commitment to the co-ex-decking boards - these are WPC decking

boards with an additional coating, which guarantees an exceptionally high level

of robustness. At the same time, the company is driving its own previously

announced investments in the production of a new co-ex product line, which is

expected to be presented to the global public soon.



"We couldn't have imagined a better successor for our WPC products," explains

Edward Robinson, Director UPM Profi. "Naturinform shares our values regarding

quality, sustainability, and service. We are convinced that our products will

continue to be in the best hands in the future and that the market will be

reliably supplied."



Horst Walther, Director of Naturinform, sees the acquisition as a significant

opportunity for growth: "The integration of UPM products significantly

strengthens our position in the international market. Together with our own

co-ex product range, we are convinced that we can continue to advance

Naturinform successfully in the long term and open up new growth opportunities

and markets."



Contact:



PR KOMMUNIKATION

mailto:shr@heinrich-renz.de



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/176682/5882134

OTS: Naturinform GmbH





