Eleving Group's 9.50% Bond IPO Oversubscribed by 1.2x!
Eleving Group's IPO exceeded expectations, drawing 4,515 investors and raising 33 million euros. With shares set to trade under ELEVR, the company is poised for growth across 16 markets.
- Eleving Group's IPO was oversubscribed by 1.2 times, attracting 4,515 investors and raising a total of 33 million euros.
- Institutional investors accounted for 72% of the shares allocated, while retail investors made up 28%, with Estonia leading retail demand at 52%.
- The final offer price was set at 1.70 euros per share, with 100% allocation for retail investors who subscribed.
- The expected free float of Eleving Group shares will be 18.4% after the IPO, with trading commencing on October 16, 2024, under the ticker symbol ELEVR.
- Eleving Group operates in 16 markets across 3 continents, focusing on financial inclusion and has a customer base exceeding 1.3 million.
- The company reported strong financial results for 2023, with an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 77.5 million and a credit rating upgrade from Fitch in 2024.
The price of Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/26 at the time of the news was 96,83EUR and was up +0,94 % compared with the
previous day.
ISIN:XS2393240887WKN:A3KXK8
