    NuWays Boosts beaconsmind Target to €16, Reaffirms Buy Rating

    NuWays has boosted its price target for beaconsmind AG, reflecting confidence in the company's robust growth and strategic expansions. With a promising outlook, beaconsmind AG is set to capture new markets.

    • NuWays has raised the price target for beaconsmind AG shares to EUR 16.00 from EUR 15.00, maintaining a "Buy" rating.
    • The current share price of beaconsmind AG was EUR 6.30 as of October 8, 2024.
    • The company has shown strong revenue and EBITDA growth in the first half of 2024, driven by recent acquisitions.
    • NuWays anticipates further growth for beaconsmind AG from market entry in Spain and expansion in the MENA region.
    • Beaconsmind AG specializes in SaaS and IT infrastructure systems, focusing on digital transformation and location-based marketing.
    • The company's report by NuWays is available for download on beaconsmind's corporate website under the "Investor Relations" section.







