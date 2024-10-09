    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Infosys and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Adoption of The Microsoft Cloud and Generative AI

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - In conjunction with Microsoft, Infosys
    Cobalt, Topaz, and Aster will aim to enhance customer experiences and drive
    global adoption of enterprise AI

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft (https://apc01.safeli
    nks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2F&data=
    05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf30f5dccb4304a9ed2a008dce29fa09f%7C63ce7d
    592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638634422483966819%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8
    eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&
    sdata=fQsCUFInvuaLzc70CKcg%2FLCV3AA6uS6YGaxFVkuRBWQ%3D&reserved=0) to help
    accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The
    strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys' and Microsoft's joint
    customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure
    transformative outcomes.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Microsoft Corp.!
    Long
    388,53€
    Basispreis
    2,60
    Ask
    × 14,55
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Short
    443,45€
    Basispreis
    2,64
    Ask
    × 14,27
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Infosys and Microsoft's generative AI collaboration commenced when Infosys
    became an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, which enabled them to realize
    significant efficiencies in code modernization and completion. Infosys is a top
    GitHub Copilot "customer zero" with currently over 18,000 developers who have
    generated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot. Coupled with
    its recently launched, an industry-first, GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE),
    Infosys is uniquely positioned to offer enterprise AI innovation to customers
    around the world.

    In addition, Infosys was chosen as a strategic supplier to support Cloud and AI
    workloads for Microsoft's enterprise customers. Infosys will infuse Microsoft's
    generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring
    unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency,
    scalability, and agility.

    In conjunction with Microsoft's technology and its own industry-leading AI and
    Cloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) and Infosys Cobalt
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , as well as its AI-powered
    marketing suite Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) , the
    collaboration will help enhance customer experiences and drive the global
    adoption of enterprise AI.

    The scope of this expanded collaboration will include:

    - Financial Services - Infosys' domain expertise with Finacle
    (https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , alongside Microsoft's advanced
    capabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate,
    Seite 1 von 4


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    2 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Infosys and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Adoption of The Microsoft Cloud and Generative AI In conjunction with Microsoft, Infosys Cobalt, Topaz, and Aster will aim to enhance customer experiences and drive global adoption of enterprise AI Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in …