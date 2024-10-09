Infosys and Microsoft Expand Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Customer Adoption of The Microsoft Cloud and Generative AI

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - In conjunction with Microsoft, Infosys

Cobalt, Topaz, and Aster will aim to enhance customer experiences and drive

global adoption of enterprise AI



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a

global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced an expansion of its collaboration with Microsoft

nks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.microsoft.com%2Fen-in%2F&data=

05%7C02%7Cvishwa.desai%40infosys.com%7Cf30f5dccb4304a9ed2a008dce29fa09f%7C63ce7d

592f3e42cda8ccbe764cff5eb6%7C0%7C0%7C638634422483966819%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8

eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&

to help

accelerate customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft Azure, globally. The

strategic collaboration is aimed at helping Infosys' and Microsoft's joint

customers realize the value of their technology investments and secure

transformative outcomes.





Infosys and Microsoft's generative AI collaboration commenced when Infosysbecame an early adopter of GitHub Copilot, which enabled them to realizesignificant efficiencies in code modernization and completion. Infosys is a topGitHub Copilot "customer zero" with currently over 18,000 developers who havegenerated and used more than 7 million lines of code from Copilot. Coupled withits recently launched, an industry-first, GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE),Infosys is uniquely positioned to offer enterprise AI innovation to customersaround the world.In addition, Infosys was chosen as a strategic supplier to support Cloud and AIworkloads for Microsoft's enterprise customers. Infosys will infuse Microsoft'sgenerative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bringunique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency,scalability, and agility.In conjunction with Microsoft's technology and its own industry-leading AI andCloud suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) and Infosys Cobalt(https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud-cobalt.html) , as well as its AI-poweredmarketing suite Infosys Aster (https://www.infosys.com/aster.html) , thecollaboration will help enhance customer experiences and drive the globaladoption of enterprise AI.The scope of this expanded collaboration will include:- Financial Services - Infosys' domain expertise with Finacle(https://www.edgeverve.com/finacle/) , alongside Microsoft's advancedcapabilities will enable financial institutions to engage, innovate, operate,