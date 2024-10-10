Deutsche Telekom: Higher 2024 Dividend & 2025 Share Buybacks Planned
Deutsche Telekom is set to boost shareholder returns with a proposed dividend hike to €0.90 per share for 2024 and plans for a €2 billion share buy-back in 2025, reflecting strong business performance.
Foto: Federico Gambarini - dpa
- Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management plans to propose a higher dividend of €0.90 per share for the 2024 financial year, up from €0.77 in 2023.
- The company intends to initiate share buy-backs of up to €2 billion in 2025.
- The dividend increase and share buy-back plans are based on the company's business performance and outlook for 2024.
- The Supervisory Board will decide on the dividend proposal after the final business figures for 2024 are available.
- Shareholders will not have to pay tax on their dividends if they are eligible for tax credits in Germany.
- Deutsche Telekom's dividend policy aims for a distribution of 40-60% of recurring adjusted earnings per share, with a minimum dividend of €0.60 per share.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Deutsche Telekom is on 14.11.2024.
At this time, the index DAX was at 19.274,00PKT (+0,92 %).
