Deutsche Telekom: Higher 2024 Dividend & 2025 Share Buybacks Planned

Deutsche Telekom's Board of Management plans to propose a higher dividend of €0.90 per share for the 2024 financial year, up from €0.77 in 2023.

The company intends to initiate share buy-backs of up to €2 billion in 2025.

The dividend increase and share buy-back plans are based on the company's business performance and outlook for 2024.

The Supervisory Board will decide on the dividend proposal after the final business figures for 2024 are available.

Shareholders will not have to pay tax on their dividends if they are eligible for tax credits in Germany.

Deutsche Telekom's dividend policy aims for a distribution of 40-60% of recurring adjusted earnings per share, with a minimum dividend of €0.60 per share.

