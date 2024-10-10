Kuros Achieves 149% MagnetOs Sales Surge, Hits Cash Flow Breakeven in 2024
Kuros Biosciences has made significant strides in 2024, with a remarkable 149% surge in MagnetOs sales and new market expansions, marking a pivotal year of growth and innovation for the company.
- Kuros Biosciences reported a 149% increase in direct MagnetOs sales, reaching CHF 50.6 million in the first nine months of 2024, up from CHF 20.4 million in 2023.
- Total sales in the Kuros Medical Devices segment accelerated to CHF 51.1 million in Q3 2024, compared to CHF 21.3 million in Q3 2023.
- The Kuros Medical Devices segment achieved an EBITDA of CHF 13.3 million in the first nine months of 2024, with an EBITDA margin of 26%.
- The Group's total EBITDA was CHF 1.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA totaled CHF 5.8 million, reflecting an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%.
- Kuros exceeded its cash flow breakeven point for the first time, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to CHF 15.8 million as of September 30, 2024.
- The company is expanding its commercial presence with new clearances for MagnetOs products in the UAE and Qatar, and is activating three U.S. sites for the PRECISE clinical trial.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kuros Biosciences is on 11.03.2025.
