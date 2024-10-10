Heidelberg Pharma AG: Key Insights from 2024's First 9 Months Report

HDP-101 clinical trial in Europe and the US continues with adjusted protocol and dose optimization; sixth patient cohort dosed at 90 µg/kg and patients are still on treatment.

Heidelberg Pharma presented new clinical data with HDP-101 at the International Myeloma Society Annual meeting, showing one patient in complete remission.

Heidelberg Pharma signed an agreement with HealthCare Royalty for the sale of a portion of future royalties from TLX250-CDx, receiving an upfront payment of USD 25 million.

Financial guidance for 2024 was adjusted due to lower R&D costs and higher revenue, with expected sales and income between EUR 10.0 million and EUR 12.0 million.

The net loss for the first nine months of 2024 decreased to EUR 14.3 million compared to the previous year's EUR 15.8 million, mainly due to lower expenses.

Heidelberg Pharma anticipates cash requirements of EUR 13.0 million to EUR 16.5 million for 2024, with financing secured until mid-2025, and potentially until the end of 2026 with expected payments from HealthCare Royalty.

