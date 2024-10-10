AGRANA: Major EBIT Drop in H1 2024/25

AGRANA's operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 49.0% to €56.6 million in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, with revenue dropping by 5.0% to €1,861.7 million.

The decline in EBIT and revenue was mainly due to lower sales prices for sugar and reduced margins on starch and saccharification products, while the Fruit segment performed well with EBIT significantly above the previous year.

The sugar market remains challenging due to high supply from strong harvest forecasts in Europe and increased imports from Ukraine, leading to lower sugar prices.

AGRANA is implementing a cost reduction program as part of its Next Level strategy to mitigate market volatility and improve profitability, with a focus on cost leadership.

The Group's net financial items improved, with a net expense of €19.4 million, and the profit for the period was €23.5 million, down from €64.3 million the previous year.

AGRANA anticipates a significant reduction in Group operating profit (EBIT) for the full 2024/25 financial year, with total investment expected to be approximately €120 million, focusing on emission reduction measures.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 10.10.2024.

