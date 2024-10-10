AGRANA: Major EBIT Drop in H1 2024/25
AGRANA faced a challenging first half of the 2024/25 financial year, with a sharp 49% drop in operating profit and a 5% decline in revenue. Despite hurdles in the sugar market, the Fruit segment thrived.
- AGRANA's operating profit (EBIT) decreased by 49.0% to €56.6 million in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, with revenue dropping by 5.0% to €1,861.7 million.
- The decline in EBIT and revenue was mainly due to lower sales prices for sugar and reduced margins on starch and saccharification products, while the Fruit segment performed well with EBIT significantly above the previous year.
- The sugar market remains challenging due to high supply from strong harvest forecasts in Europe and increased imports from Ukraine, leading to lower sugar prices.
- AGRANA is implementing a cost reduction program as part of its Next Level strategy to mitigate market volatility and improve profitability, with a focus on cost leadership.
- The Group's net financial items improved, with a net expense of €19.4 million, and the profit for the period was €23.5 million, down from €64.3 million the previous year.
- AGRANA anticipates a significant reduction in Group operating profit (EBIT) for the full 2024/25 financial year, with total investment expected to be approximately €120 million, focusing on emission reduction measures.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Agrana Beteiligungs is on 10.10.2024.
The price of Agrana Beteiligungs at the time of the news was 10,900EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous
day.
-1,82 %
-1,59 %
-8,86 %
-18,49 %
-28,95 %
-40,40 %
-35,17 %
-39,25 %
+2,31 %
ISIN:AT000AGRANA3WKN:A2NB37
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte