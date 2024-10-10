ABOUT YOU Holding SE: Boosts FY 2024/25 EBITDA Outlook

ABOUT YOU Holding SE raised its outlook for adjusted EBITDA for FY 2024/2025 to between EUR 15 million and EUR 35 million.

Revenue grew by 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 450.1 million in Q2 2024/2025, with strong growth of 8.6% in the DACH region.

Adjusted EBITDA improved by more than EUR 20 million to EUR 12.8 million in H1 2024/2025.

The fall/winter season started successfully with double-digit growth rates in September.

SCAYLE, a subsidiary of ABOUT YOU, received a payment service license from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, supporting further expansion.

The number of active customers increased, driven by investments in new customer acquisition and exclusive collections with celebrities like Emma Roberts and Millie Bobby Brown.

