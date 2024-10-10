Medical Cannabis Surge: Cantourage Group SE Hits Record Q3 2024

Cantourage Group SE reported record sales revenue of EUR 13.2 million in Q3 2024, a 130% increase from EUR 5.9 million in the same period last year.

The company achieved an EBITDA of between EUR 0.9 million and EUR 1.1 million in Q3 2024, indicating profitable growth.

Full-year revenue for 2024 is expected to reach at least EUR 40 million.

The medical cannabis market in Germany is experiencing steady growth, particularly after cannabis was removed from the Narcotics Act for therapeutic use on April 1, 2024.

Cantourage emphasizes the importance of the medical cannabis market, despite challenges in the recreational cannabis sector in Germany.

The company, founded in 2019, is a leading producer and distributor of cannabis products in Europe, ensuring compliance with high pharmaceutical quality standards.

The next important date, Publication of the individual financial statements of Cantourage Group SE for the first half of 2024., at Cantourage Group is on 31.10.2024.



