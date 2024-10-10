Kontron Teams Up with Qualcomm to Revolutionize Edge Computing & AI

Kontron AG is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to enhance Edge Computing and AI capabilities.

The partnership aims to develop next-generation solutions for various industries, including automotive, industrial automation, railways, and smart cities.

Kontron's CEO, Hannes Niederhauser, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment for connected embedded systems, focusing on revolutionizing technology and enhancing security.

Qualcomm's processors will be integrated into Kontron's product lineup, boosting edge AI capabilities for industrial IoT applications.

Kontron is positioned as a key player in the automotive industry with its development of 5G modules, ensuring a secure global supply chain.

The collaboration is set to drive innovation across industries by enabling businesses to utilize data, AI, and machine learning in intelligent embedded systems.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Kontron is on 01.11.2024.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 16,795EUR and was up +1,33 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,57 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.025,83PKT (-0,56 %).





