The Platform Group: Portzamparc BNP Paribas Rates Strong Buy, Target €13.60

Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP initiates research coverage of The Platform Group AG with a STRONG BUY recommendation.

The price target set for The Platform Group AG is EUR 13.60.

The Platform Group AG operates in 23 sectors, providing platform solutions to B2B and B2C customers.

The company has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

In 2023, The Platform Group AG reported pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.

The company has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020.

The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,4400EUR and was down -2,75 % compared with the previous day.






