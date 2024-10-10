The Platform Group: Portzamparc BNP Paribas Rates Strong Buy, Target €13.60
Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group has launched research coverage on The Platform Group AG, recommending a STRONG BUY with a target price of EUR 13.60. This dynamic company spans 23 sectors, offering platform solutions across Europe.
- Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP initiates research coverage of The Platform Group AG with a STRONG BUY recommendation.
- The price target set for The Platform Group AG is EUR 13.60.
- The Platform Group AG operates in 23 sectors, providing platform solutions to B2B and B2C customers.
- The company has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.
- In 2023, The Platform Group AG reported pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.
- The company has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020.
