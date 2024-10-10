    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    The Platform Group: Portzamparc BNP Paribas Rates Strong Buy, Target €13.60

    Portzamparc BNP Paribas Group has launched research coverage on The Platform Group AG, recommending a STRONG BUY with a target price of EUR 13.60. This dynamic company spans 23 sectors, offering platform solutions across Europe.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • Portzamparc BNP PARIBAS GROUP initiates research coverage of The Platform Group AG with a STRONG BUY recommendation.
    • The price target set for The Platform Group AG is EUR 13.60.
    • The Platform Group AG operates in 23 sectors, providing platform solutions to B2B and B2C customers.
    • The company has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.
    • In 2023, The Platform Group AG reported pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 22.6 million.
    • The company has made over 25 investments and acquisitions since 2020.

    The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,4400EUR and was down -2,75 % compared with the previous day.


    The Platform Group

    -4,70 %
    -7,59 %
    -13,71 %
    -14,92 %
    +12,31 %
    -61,68 %
    -75,17 %
    -75,17 %
    -73,65 %
    ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA





