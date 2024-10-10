Appian victorious in High Court claim against Sibanye-Stillwater following unlawful termination of US$1.2 billion transaction

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the investment

advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in

companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, welcomes today's ruling

from the High Court of England and Wales that Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and its

subsidiary Sibanye BM Brazil (Pty) Ltd (together, "Sibanye") are liable for

damages caused by unlawfully terminating their US$1.2 billion transaction with

Appian to acquire shares in Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde in January

2022.



Highlights





- High Court decision vindicates Appian's position that Sibanye breached itscontract by terminating its acquisition of Atlantic Nickel and Mineração ValeVerde without any legal basis- The Judge held that Sibanye is liable to compensate Appian for the lossescaused by its unlawful refusal to close the binding US$1.2 billion deal- Appian will seek to recover its losses in full, including interest that wouldhave accrued since January 2022- The quantum of these damages will be determined at trial in November 2025- The full judgment on the liability case is available here(https://caselaw.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ewhc/comm/2024/2566?query=bm+brazil)The judgment was handed down following a five-week trial in the commercial listof the English High Court. The ruling vindicates Appian's claim that Sibanyeunlawfully breached two sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") for itsacquisition of the Brazilian mining companies Atlantic Nickel and Mineração ValeVerde.Sibanye's termination was based on the incorrect assertion that an insignificantand minor geotechnical event ("GE") at Atlantic Nickel's Santa Rita mine inNovember 2021 constituted a material adverse effect ("MAE") under the terms ofthe SPAs. The event, which Sibanye had previously assessed as an occurrence "tobe anticipated in mature mining operations", had minimal impact on the mine. In2022, the mine produced 117kdmt of nickel concentrate representing a 9%year-on-year increase and delivered strong financial growth with EBITDAincreasing by 65% year on year. Sibanye improperly relied on the event to avoidits contractual obligations.In the High Court ruling, Justice Butcher determined that " the GE was not andwould not reasonably have been expected to be material, and none of the basesrelied on by the Defendants (Sibanye) demonstrated that it was or would" andthat "there was no other basis on which the Defendants (Sibanye) were entitledto terminate the SPAs."Today's ruling dictates that Sibanye is liable to compensate Appian for all ofthe damages which resulted from Sibanye's unlawful termination of the US$1.2billion transaction. Appian will seek to recover these losses in full, includingthe significant interest that would have accrued since January 2022. The hearingto deal with the quantum of these damages will be tried in November 2025. IfSibanye cannot pay in full the damages awarded to Appian in the quantum trial,Appian will pursue all enforcement options.Atlantic Nickel's Santa Rita project is one of a few long-life nickel sulphidemines, with a copper, cobalt and platinum group metals by-product, producingglobally. Atlantic Nickel will continue progressing the asset's largeunderground extension development through the transition from open pit tounderground mining. The underground development with higher-grade nickel willincrease the production rate and extend the life of the mine to over 20 years.About Appian Capital Advisory LLPAppian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to the Appian NaturalResources Funds, which are long-term, value-focused funds that invest inmetals, mining, and adjacent industries.Appian is a leading investment advisor with global experience across SouthAmerica, North America, Australia and Africa. It has a successful track recordof supporting companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries to achievetheir development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly5,000 employees.Appian has a global team of 85 experienced professionals with presences inLondon, New York, Hong Kong, Toronto, Vancouver, Lima, Belo Horizonte,Montreal, Dubai, Johannesburg and Perth.