    Appian victorious in High Court claim against Sibanye-Stillwater following unlawful termination of US$1.2 billion transaction

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian"), the investment
    advisor to long-term value-focused private capital funds that invest in
    companies in metals, mining, and adjacent industries, welcomes today's ruling
    from the High Court of England and Wales that Sibanye-Stillwater Limited and its
    subsidiary Sibanye BM Brazil (Pty) Ltd (together, "Sibanye") are liable for
    damages caused by unlawfully terminating their US$1.2 billion transaction with
    Appian to acquire shares in Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde in January
    2022.

    Highlights

    - High Court decision vindicates Appian's position that Sibanye breached its
    contract by terminating its acquisition of Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale
    Verde without any legal basis
    - The Judge held that Sibanye is liable to compensate Appian for the losses
    caused by its unlawful refusal to close the binding US$1.2 billion deal
    - Appian will seek to recover its losses in full, including interest that would
    have accrued since January 2022
    - The quantum of these damages will be determined at trial in November 2025
    - The full judgment on the liability case is available here
    (https://caselaw.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ewhc/comm/2024/2566?query=bm+brazil)

    The judgment was handed down following a five-week trial in the commercial list
    of the English High Court. The ruling vindicates Appian's claim that Sibanye
    unlawfully breached two sale and purchase agreements ("SPAs") for its
    acquisition of the Brazilian mining companies Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale
    Verde.

    Sibanye's termination was based on the incorrect assertion that an insignificant
    and minor geotechnical event ("GE") at Atlantic Nickel's Santa Rita mine in
    November 2021 constituted a material adverse effect ("MAE") under the terms of
    the SPAs. The event, which Sibanye had previously assessed as an occurrence "to
    be anticipated in mature mining operations", had minimal impact on the mine. In
    2022, the mine produced 117kdmt of nickel concentrate representing a 9%
    year-on-year increase and delivered strong financial growth with EBITDA
    increasing by 65% year on year. Sibanye improperly relied on the event to avoid
    its contractual obligations.

    In the High Court ruling, Justice Butcher determined that " the GE was not and
    would not reasonably have been expected to be material, and none of the bases
    relied on by the Defendants (Sibanye) demonstrated that it was or would" and
    that "there was no other basis on which the Defendants (Sibanye) were entitled
    to terminate the SPAs."

    Today's ruling dictates that Sibanye is liable to compensate Appian for all of
    the damages which resulted from Sibanye's unlawful termination of the US$1.2
    billion transaction. Appian will seek to recover these losses in full, including
    the significant interest that would have accrued since January 2022. The hearing
    to deal with the quantum of these damages will be tried in November 2025. If
    Sibanye cannot pay in full the damages awarded to Appian in the quantum trial,
    Appian will pursue all enforcement options.

    Atlantic Nickel's Santa Rita project is one of a few long-life nickel sulphide
    mines, with a copper, cobalt and platinum group metals by-product, producing
    globally. Atlantic Nickel will continue progressing the asset's large
    underground extension development through the transition from open pit to
    underground mining. The underground development with higher-grade nickel will
    increase the production rate and extend the life of the mine to over 20 years.

