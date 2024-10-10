AP, dpa to launch new Arabic news service (FOTO)

Hamburg (ots) - The Associated Press and German press agency dpa today announced

they will launch an Arabic news wire comprising text stories from both news

agencies.



The news wire, called the Global Arabic News Service, will provide over 200

Arabic language news stories from AP and dpa each day, from the Middle East,

Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.





"AP and dpa have a longstanding and important relationship grounded in a sharedcommitment to fact-based journalism," says AP President and CEO DaisyVeerasingham. "This innovative service is an important step toward serving thisincreasingly influential and growing region with independent, accurate andnonpartisan reporting at an even greater scale.""The fact that we are expanding and deepening our long-standing good cooperationwith AP with this new service is an important signal for the Arab market," saysdpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "Two leading independent agencies are joining forces toprovide a new service that underlines the strengths of both partners: dpa'sin-depth European perspective and AP's proven global reporting.""With its strong roots in the region and its extensive network ofcorrespondents, dpa is a recognized independent voice in the Arab world," saysdpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. "Together with AP, we want to furtherstrengthen this position and expand it journalistically."The stories available through the Global Arabic News Service will be clearlylabeled with the originating news agency. The service is set to launch on Oct.15.About APThe Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated tofactual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source offast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of thetechnology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world'spopulation sees AP journalism every day. Online: http://www.ap.org/About DPAThe German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world'sleading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies andorganisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpashareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid downin the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises orgovernments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief SvenGösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of thesupervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).