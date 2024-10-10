    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AP, dpa to launch new Arabic news service (FOTO)

    Hamburg (ots) - The Associated Press and German press agency dpa today announced
    they will launch an Arabic news wire comprising text stories from both news
    agencies.

    The news wire, called the Global Arabic News Service, will provide over 200
    Arabic language news stories from AP and dpa each day, from the Middle East,
    Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.

    "AP and dpa have a longstanding and important relationship grounded in a shared
    commitment to fact-based journalism," says AP President and CEO Daisy
    Veerasingham. "This innovative service is an important step toward serving this
    increasingly influential and growing region with independent, accurate and
    nonpartisan reporting at an even greater scale."

    "The fact that we are expanding and deepening our long-standing good cooperation
    with AP with this new service is an important signal for the Arab market," says
    dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "Two leading independent agencies are joining forces to
    provide a new service that underlines the strengths of both partners: dpa's
    in-depth European perspective and AP's proven global reporting."

    "With its strong roots in the region and its extensive network of
    correspondents, dpa is a recognized independent voice in the Arab world," says
    dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. "Together with AP, we want to further
    strengthen this position and expand it journalistically."

    The stories available through the Global Arabic News Service will be clearly
    labeled with the originating news agency. The service is set to launch on Oct.
    15.

    About AP

    The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to
    factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of
    fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the
    technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's
    population sees AP journalism every day. Online: http://www.ap.org/

    About DPA

    The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
    leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and
    organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,
    graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,
    dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around
    140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa
    shareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid down
    in the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or
    governments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven
    Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,
    is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the
    supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).

