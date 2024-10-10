AP, dpa to launch new Arabic news service (FOTO)
Hamburg (ots) - The Associated Press and German press agency dpa today announced
they will launch an Arabic news wire comprising text stories from both news
agencies.
The news wire, called the Global Arabic News Service, will provide over 200
Arabic language news stories from AP and dpa each day, from the Middle East,
Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.
they will launch an Arabic news wire comprising text stories from both news
agencies.
The news wire, called the Global Arabic News Service, will provide over 200
Arabic language news stories from AP and dpa each day, from the Middle East,
Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere around the world.
"AP and dpa have a longstanding and important relationship grounded in a shared
commitment to fact-based journalism," says AP President and CEO Daisy
Veerasingham. "This innovative service is an important step toward serving this
increasingly influential and growing region with independent, accurate and
nonpartisan reporting at an even greater scale."
"The fact that we are expanding and deepening our long-standing good cooperation
with AP with this new service is an important signal for the Arab market," says
dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "Two leading independent agencies are joining forces to
provide a new service that underlines the strengths of both partners: dpa's
in-depth European perspective and AP's proven global reporting."
"With its strong roots in the region and its extensive network of
correspondents, dpa is a recognized independent voice in the Arab world," says
dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. "Together with AP, we want to further
strengthen this position and expand it journalistically."
The stories available through the Global Arabic News Service will be clearly
labeled with the originating news agency. The service is set to launch on Oct.
15.
About AP
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to
factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of
fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the
technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's
population sees AP journalism every day. Online: http://www.ap.org/
About DPA
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and
organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,
graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around
140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa
shareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid down
in the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or
governments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven
Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,
is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the
supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
+49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Lauren Easton
Vice President of Corporate Communications
The Associated Press
+1 212-621-7005
mailto:leaston@ap.org
Nicole Meir
Media Relations Manager
The Associated Press
+1 212-621-7536
mailto:nmeir@ap.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5884078
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
commitment to fact-based journalism," says AP President and CEO Daisy
Veerasingham. "This innovative service is an important step toward serving this
increasingly influential and growing region with independent, accurate and
nonpartisan reporting at an even greater scale."
"The fact that we are expanding and deepening our long-standing good cooperation
with AP with this new service is an important signal for the Arab market," says
dpa CEO Peter Kropsch. "Two leading independent agencies are joining forces to
provide a new service that underlines the strengths of both partners: dpa's
in-depth European perspective and AP's proven global reporting."
"With its strong roots in the region and its extensive network of
correspondents, dpa is a recognized independent voice in the Arab world," says
dpa editor-in-chief Sven Gösmann. "Together with AP, we want to further
strengthen this position and expand it journalistically."
The stories available through the Global Arabic News Service will be clearly
labeled with the originating news agency. The service is set to launch on Oct.
15.
About AP
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to
factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of
fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the
technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's
population sees AP journalism every day. Online: http://www.ap.org/
About DPA
The German Press Agency (dpa) was founded in 1949 and is one of the world's
leading independent news agencies. dpa supplies media groups, companies and
organisations with editorial content. This includes texts, photos, videos,
graphics, radio reports and other formats. As an internationally active agency,
dpa reports in seven languages. Approximately 1,000 journalists work from around
140 locations in Germany and abroad. Around 170 German media companies are dpa
shareholders. The dpa editorial team works according to the principles laid down
in the dpa statutes: independent of world views, commercial enterprises or
governments. The central editorial office, headed by Editor-in-Chief Sven
Gösmann, is located in Berlin. The executive board, headed by CEO Peter Kropsch,
is based at the company's headquarters in Hamburg. The chairman of the
supervisory board is Daniel Schöningh (Ippen Media Group, Munich).
Pressekontakt:
German Press Agency dpa
Jens Petersen
Head of Corporate Communications
+49 40 4113 32843
mailto:pressestelle@dpa.com
Lauren Easton
Vice President of Corporate Communications
The Associated Press
+1 212-621-7005
mailto:leaston@ap.org
Nicole Meir
Media Relations Manager
The Associated Press
+1 212-621-7536
mailto:nmeir@ap.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/8218/5884078
OTS: dpa Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH
Autor folgen