Oceansix Halts Private Placement, Launches Strategic Review & Updates
oceansix future paths Ltd. is navigating turbulent waters as it cancels a key funding initiative amid market shifts. With liquidity issues looming, the company embarks on a strategic review to secure its future.
- oceansix future paths Ltd. has canceled its previously announced non-brokered private placement due to market conditions and changing circumstances.
- The Board of Directors has initiated a strategic review process to evaluate the company's business plan, operations, and potential financial alternatives, including seeking a strategic investor or restructuring.
- The company is facing liquidity challenges and anticipates insufficient funds to continue operations within the next four months without additional financing.
- CEO Elad Hameiri will depart by April 1, 2025, and the Board is in the process of finding a successor, while two Board members have resigned.
- The company has received significant loans from RAM.ON GmbH and other major shareholders, totaling approximately €2.5 million, with outstanding invoices and service agreements in place.
- oceansix focuses on sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions, aiming to create businesses that address environmental challenges through a circular model.
