GEA Group: Forecast Change Sparks Investor Interest

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is raising its financial guidance for 2024 due to strong operating performance in the first nine months.

The expected EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses is increased from 14.9-15.2% to 15.4-15.6%.

The company confirms its guidance for organic sales growth of 2-4% and ROCE of 32-35% for the financial year 2024.

A complete statement for the third quarter will be published on November 6, 2024.

The announcement is in compliance with Article 17 MAR of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is listed on the MDAX and operates in multiple regulated markets in Germany.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024, at GEA Group is on 06.11.2024.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 47,70EUR and was up +3,72 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,88EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,72 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.830,46PKT (+0,26 %).





