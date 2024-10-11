GEA Group Boosts 2024 Earnings Forecast Again After Strong Q3

GEA Group has raised its earnings forecast for fiscal year 2024 after a strong third quarter, expecting an EBITDA margin of 15.4 to 15.6 percent.

The company maintains its guidance for 2.0 to 4.0 percent organic revenue growth and a 32 to 35 percent return on capital employed (ROCE).

CEO Stefan Klebert highlighted the company's continued profitable performance and strong order intake driven by the base business.

GEA plans to implement its Mission 30 strategy to further increase profitability.

The full financial report for the third quarter will be published on November 6, 2024.

GEA is a major global systems supplier for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, contributing to sustainability by reducing CO2 emissions, plastic usage, and food waste.

The next important date, Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2024, at GEA Group is on 06.11.2024.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 46,76EUR and was up +1,67 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,98 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.831,46PKT (+0,27 %).





