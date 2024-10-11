Marinomed Biotech AG in Talks to Sell Carragelose Portfolio
Marinomed Biotech AG is entering contract talks to sell its Carragelose portfolio, choosing a buyer for their offer's value, security, and strategic alignment. The deal hinges on successful negotiations and key approvals.
- Marinomed Biotech AG has started contract negotiations for the sale of its Carragelose portfolio.
- The decision to enter negotiations was made after a thorough review of existing offers.
- The potential buyer was selected based on purchase price, transaction security, and strategic fit.
- The transaction's implementation depends on successful negotiations, document finalization, and approvals from the Supervisory Board and General Shareholder Assembly.
- Additional approvals are required from the insolvency administrator and insolvency court due to ongoing restructuring.
- These necessary approvals have not yet been obtained.
The price of Marinomed Biotech at the time of the news was 9,1600EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
+0,55 %
+1,44 %
+69,32 %
-24,45 %
-76,21 %
-91,52 %
-90,56 %
-87,80 %
ISIN:ATMARINOMED6WKN:A2N9MM
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte