JOST Werke SE: Q3 2024 Results & FY 2024 Outlook Adjusted

JOST Werke SE announced preliminary and unaudited interim results for Q3 2024, showing a 15.7% decline in group sales to EUR 246.3 million.

Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2024 decreased to EUR 26.5 million, with an EBIT margin of 10.8%, despite the sales decline.

For the first nine months of 2024, group sales decreased by 12.6% to EUR 843.0 million, and adjusted EBIT declined by 14.0% to EUR 94.9 million.

JOST adjusted its 2024 outlook, expecting a sales reduction of around 15% compared to the previous year, with adjusted EBIT declining at a slightly faster pace.

The company anticipates maintaining strong profitability, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 10.5% and 11.0% for 2024.

Final interim financial results for Q3 2024 will be released on November 14, 2024, accompanied by a virtual conference for analysts and investors.

