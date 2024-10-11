JOST Werke SE: Q3 2024 Results & FY 2024 Outlook Adjusted
JOST Werke SE reports a challenging Q3 2024, with sales dropping 15.7% and adjusted EBIT falling, yet maintains a robust EBIT margin. The company revises its 2024 outlook amid these financial shifts.
Foto: JOST-Werke Deutschland GmbH
- JOST Werke SE announced preliminary and unaudited interim results for Q3 2024, showing a 15.7% decline in group sales to EUR 246.3 million.
- Adjusted EBIT for Q3 2024 decreased to EUR 26.5 million, with an EBIT margin of 10.8%, despite the sales decline.
- For the first nine months of 2024, group sales decreased by 12.6% to EUR 843.0 million, and adjusted EBIT declined by 14.0% to EUR 94.9 million.
- JOST adjusted its 2024 outlook, expecting a sales reduction of around 15% compared to the previous year, with adjusted EBIT declining at a slightly faster pace.
- The company anticipates maintaining strong profitability, with an adjusted EBIT margin between 10.5% and 11.0% for 2024.
- Final interim financial results for Q3 2024 will be released on November 14, 2024, accompanied by a virtual conference for analysts and investors.
The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.
The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 43,25EUR and was down -3,62 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,65EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,70 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.983,67PKT (-0,02 %).
