NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire Aoop and will become a leader in ServiceNow solutions in Latin America

Bielefeld, Germany/São Paulo, Brazil (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG(https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a global unit of NTT DATA(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , announces that the agreement for theacquisition of Aoop (https://aoop.com.br/language/en/) , a leading ServiceNowimplementation company in Brazil, has been signed. The terms of the acquisitionhave been finalized between the companies and will be completed followingapproval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Founded in2017, Aoop supports customers across various industries and is a specialist inthe acceleration of automated digital strategies. With Aoop, NTT DATA willexpand its operations in the Latin American ServiceNow solutions market,complementing a recent acquisition in the UK (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/press-center/local-press-releases/ntt-data-announces-the-acquisition-of-sapphire/) focused on strengthening this offering in Europe and the United States."With the acquisition of Aoop, we significantly increase our competitivestrength in Brazil by offering both SAP and ServiceNow solutions, positioning usalongside market leaders," says Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA BusinessSolutions. "This move will not only secure us a leading position in thefast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem but will also integrates a company with astrong market presence and solid financials to NTT DATA. It will be asignificant step in driving our strategic objectives, strengthening ourpartnership with ServiceNow and our commitment to establishing a Center ofExcellence in the region."Ricardo Fachin, Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions Brazil adds:"The acquisition of Aoop will solidify our leading position in the Brazilianmarket. It will enhance synergies with our other Latin American and U.S.operations, accelerating our regional growth. As part of ServiceNow's globalstrategy, Brazil will become a significant shoring center for the group. Aoop'scomprehensive portfolio, covering all ServiceNow verticals, will benefit all NTTDATA customers."With a strategy focused on driving the future of organizations and providingfull lifecycle services, Aoop has completed around 2,500 digital transformationprojects and has over 300 professionals certified on ServiceNow solutions. Thisexpertise has led the company to become a ServiceNow Elite Partner in recordtime. The continuous commitment to excellence and the delivery of innovativesolutions have established Aoop as a market reference, integrating intelligentefficiency throughout the entire production chain.