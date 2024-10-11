NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire Aoop and will become a leader in ServiceNow solutions in Latin America
Bielefeld, Germany/São Paulo, Brazil (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
(https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a global unit of NTT DATA
(https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , announces that the agreement for the
acquisition of Aoop (https://aoop.com.br/language/en/) , a leading ServiceNow
implementation company in Brazil, has been signed. The terms of the acquisition
have been finalized between the companies and will be completed following
approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Founded in
2017, Aoop supports customers across various industries and is a specialist in
the acceleration of automated digital strategies. With Aoop, NTT DATA will
expand its operations in the Latin American ServiceNow solutions market,
complementing a recent acquisition in the UK (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/p
ress-center/local-press-releases/ntt-data-announces-the-acquisition-of-sapphire/
) focused on strengthening this offering in Europe and the United States.
"With the acquisition of Aoop, we significantly increase our competitive
strength in Brazil by offering both SAP and ServiceNow solutions, positioning us
alongside market leaders," says Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business
Solutions. "This move will not only secure us a leading position in the
fast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem but will also integrates a company with a
strong market presence and solid financials to NTT DATA. It will be a
significant step in driving our strategic objectives, strengthening our
partnership with ServiceNow and our commitment to establishing a Center of
Excellence in the region."
Ricardo Fachin, Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions Brazil adds:
"The acquisition of Aoop will solidify our leading position in the Brazilian
market. It will enhance synergies with our other Latin American and U.S.
operations, accelerating our regional growth. As part of ServiceNow's global
strategy, Brazil will become a significant shoring center for the group. Aoop's
comprehensive portfolio, covering all ServiceNow verticals, will benefit all NTT
DATA customers."
With a strategy focused on driving the future of organizations and providing
full lifecycle services, Aoop has completed around 2,500 digital transformation
projects and has over 300 professionals certified on ServiceNow solutions. This
expertise has led the company to become a ServiceNow Elite Partner in record
time. The continuous commitment to excellence and the delivery of innovative
solutions have established Aoop as a market reference, integrating intelligent
efficiency throughout the entire production chain.
