    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire Aoop and will become a leader in ServiceNow solutions in Latin America

    Bielefeld, Germany/São Paulo, Brazil (ots) - NTT DATA Business Solutions AG
    (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a global unit of NTT DATA
    (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , announces that the agreement for the
    acquisition of Aoop (https://aoop.com.br/language/en/) , a leading ServiceNow
    implementation company in Brazil, has been signed. The terms of the acquisition
    have been finalized between the companies and will be completed following
    approval from the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE). Founded in
    2017, Aoop supports customers across various industries and is a specialist in
    the acceleration of automated digital strategies. With Aoop, NTT DATA will
    expand its operations in the Latin American ServiceNow solutions market,
    complementing a recent acquisition in the UK (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/p
    ress-center/local-press-releases/ntt-data-announces-the-acquisition-of-sapphire/
    ) focused on strengthening this offering in Europe and the United States.

    "With the acquisition of Aoop, we significantly increase our competitive
    strength in Brazil by offering both SAP and ServiceNow solutions, positioning us
    alongside market leaders," says Norbert Rotter, CEO, NTT DATA Business
    Solutions. "This move will not only secure us a leading position in the
    fast-growing ServiceNow ecosystem but will also integrates a company with a
    strong market presence and solid financials to NTT DATA. It will be a
    significant step in driving our strategic objectives, strengthening our
    partnership with ServiceNow and our commitment to establishing a Center of
    Excellence in the region."

    Ricardo Fachin, Managing Director of NTT DATA Business Solutions Brazil adds:
    "The acquisition of Aoop will solidify our leading position in the Brazilian
    market. It will enhance synergies with our other Latin American and U.S.
    operations, accelerating our regional growth. As part of ServiceNow's global
    strategy, Brazil will become a significant shoring center for the group. Aoop's
    comprehensive portfolio, covering all ServiceNow verticals, will benefit all NTT
    DATA customers."

    With a strategy focused on driving the future of organizations and providing
    full lifecycle services, Aoop has completed around 2,500 digital transformation
    projects and has over 300 professionals certified on ServiceNow solutions. This
    expertise has led the company to become a ServiceNow Elite Partner in record
    time. The continuous commitment to excellence and the delivery of innovative
    solutions have established Aoop as a market reference, integrating intelligent
    efficiency throughout the entire production chain.
    Seite 1 von 2



    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von news aktuell
    3 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NTT DATA signs agreement to acquire Aoop and will become a leader in ServiceNow solutions in Latin America NTT DATA Business Solutions AG (https://nttdata-solutions.com/us/) , a global unit of NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) , announces that the agreement for the acquisition of Aoop (https://aoop.com.br/language/en/) , a leading ServiceNow …