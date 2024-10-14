Multitude SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

14.10.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Company Name: Multitude SE

ISIN: MT0002810100



Reason for the research: Update

Recommendation: Buy

from: 14.10.2024

Target price: EUR 12.00

Target price on sight of: 12 months

Last rating change:

Analyst: Frederik Jarchow



Sensible strategic acquisition of stake in Lea Bank ASA

Topic: Multitude announced to have acquired a 9.9% stake in Lea Bank ASA with an option to acquire further 8.7%, once having received the approval from the regulatory authorities in Norway and Sweden. Here are our key takeaways:



* Complementary risk profile as good strategic fit. Lea Bank is active in the consumer lending space with a strong regional footprint across Nordic countries and Spain. As Lea Bank is offering prime loans to consumers, the risk profile is significantly lower compared to MultitudeŽs consumer lending segment "ferratum" and is hence diversifying the business. Thanks to a business model that is similar (consumer lending) but different (risk profiles), we see certain synergy potentials, especially in the field of (1) referrals/product cooperations, (2) joint development projects and (3) cross-selling. Still, for now the acquisition is only a financial investment that is not being consolidated.



* Attractive financial profile. With a loan book of c. EUR 587m (as of H1Ž24 mainly financed with customer deposits at moderate interest rates), Lea Bank should generate some EUR 48m in net interest income and EUR 55m in total income in FY24e (assuming similar sequential growth as in H1), while provision for loan losses should amount to only c. EUR 30m, due to the relatively low risk profile, with low default rates. The lean cost structure, should allow Lea Bank to achieve an EBT of EUR 7-8m that could result in a nice dividend. In light of the profitable, growing business model with a lower risk profile, the paid valuation of c. 13x PEŽ24e is appropriate in our view.



Apart from that, Multitude is seen to be fully on track to come close to its EBIT guidance of EUR 67.5m (vs eNuW: EUR 61.4m), thanks to moderate growth especially in the SME and Wholesale banking segment, further improved risk management visible in declining impairments and ongoing tight cost control resulting in stable OPEX.



As the stock still is undebatable cheap for a growing, highly profitable, resilient and dividend paying company, trading at only 4x PEŽ25, we reiterate BUY with an unchanged PT of EUR 12 PT, based on our residual income model. With that, Multitude remains one of our NuWays Alpha picks.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31041.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research

Contact for questions:

NuWays AG - Equity Research

Web: www.nuways-ag.com

Email: research@nuways-ag.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag

Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany

++++++++++

Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2007335 14.10.2024 CET/CEST



°



Die Multitude P.L.C. Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,11 % und einem Kurs von 4,70EUR auf Tradegate (14. Oktober 2024, 09:04 Uhr) gehandelt.



Rating: Buy

Analyst:

