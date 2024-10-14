JOST Werke SE: JOST Seals Deal to Acquire Hyva in Major Expansion Move

JOST Werke SE has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire all shares in Hyva III B.V. from Unitas Capital Pte. Ltd. and NWS Holdings Limited.

Hyva is a leading supplier of hydraulic solutions for commercial vehicles, with a global market share of over 40% for front-end tipping cylinders.

Hyva operates in more than 110 countries and has approximately 3,000 employees across 14 production facilities worldwide.

In the last twelve months ending June 30, 2024, Hyva generated sales of about EUR 629 million, with a gross profit margin of 23.4% and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 54 million.

The purchase price for Hyva is USD 398 million, representing an EV/EBITDA of 6.7x at purchase and less than 4.9x post-synergies.

The acquisition is subject to antitrust approval and is expected to close by early 2025, with pro-forma combined group sales expected to grow to EUR 1.8 billion.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 42,38EUR and was up +0,30 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.006,40PKT (+0,05 %).





