JOST Werke Seals Deal to Acquire Hyva with Signed Agreement

JOST Werke SE has signed a sale and purchase agreement to acquire Hyva, adding over EUR 600 million in sales and transforming JOST into a stronger supplier for commercial vehicles with combined pro-forma group sales of around EUR 1.8 billion.

The acquisition improves JOST's access to fast-growing off-highway markets in India, Asia, and Brazil, and strengthens its position in North America.

The purchase price for Hyva is EUR 362 million, financed through cash and debt, with an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.7x at purchase and less than 4.9x post-synergies.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year post-closing, with expected synergies of more than EUR 20 million annually.

Hyva, a leading supplier of hydraulic solutions, has a worldwide market share of over 40% for front-end tipping cylinders and operates in more than 110 countries with 14 production facilities.

The acquisition is subject to antitrust approval and is expected to close by early 2025, enhancing JOST's global position and expanding its product portfolio.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2024 Interim Report; Q3 2024 Analysts and Investors Conference, at JOST Werke is on 14.11.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 42,40EUR and was up +0,36 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.000,52PKT (+0,01 %).





