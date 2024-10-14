EMD welcomes a new prominent partner
Lotte from South Korea is now joining the International Trade Alliance as an associate member (FOTO)
associate member: Lotte from South Korea, one of the most important players in
the Asian markets, is cooperating with EMD with immediate effect. EMD is
consistently continuing its dynamic development with the cooperation now agreed
with the prominent new member Lotte. Founded in 1989, the trade alliance now
represents and bundles the interests of 12 companies on three continents. EMD's
central projects include international procurement of Private Label products as
well as the introduction of its vast network of suppliers to its members
worldwide.
With the heavyweight Lotte in its ranks, EMD is gaining even more momentum. The
Lotte Group conglomerate manages its business volume from two headquarters in
Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Having started out as a manufacturer of
chewing gum, chocolate and ice cream, the company now operates in 30 countries
and is active in retail, chemicals, construction, tourism and services. The main
focus is on food, beverages and retail which alone contribute around 20 billion
euros to the Lotte Group's total turnover of over 50 billion euros. The Lotte
portfolio also includes a well-known European confectionery brand such as
Guylian from Belgium.
Recognising and leveraging intercontinental opportunities, opening access to new
markets and working closely with EMD procurement teams
In accordance with the EMD Partnership Statutes, consumers in Asia and Europe
can now also benefit from this new intercontinental cooperation. For the EMD
member companies already involved, there will be more opportunities to source
and market interesting product concepts in Asia, while Lotte's purchasing teams
will gain new and valuable access to European manufacturers and their goods
business.
By joining forces and working closely with EMD's headquarters in Pfäffikon,
Switzerland, new opportunities can be developed in all international sourcing
and sales markets.
Lotte firmly established itself as one of the prominent players in South Korea
Lotte's very high status in its Asian home markets is illustrated by the
following key figures: with more than 1,100 stores of all sizes, the retail
division Lotte Mart & Super in South Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia generates an
annual turnover of around 12 billion euros. In South Korea itself, the company
is a major player with 60 department stores (one of the world's largest
department stores is located on the outskirts of Seoul, covering 246,000 square
metres), 161 hypermarkets and 400 supermarkets. The joint venture with
convenience store specialist 7-Eleven, which operates nearly 14,000 stores in
