Lotte from South Korea is now joining the International Trade Alliance as an associate member (FOTO)

Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - European Marketing Distribution announces a new

associate member: Lotte from South Korea, one of the most important players in

the Asian markets, is cooperating with EMD with immediate effect. EMD is

consistently continuing its dynamic development with the cooperation now agreed

with the prominent new member Lotte. Founded in 1989, the trade alliance now

represents and bundles the interests of 12 companies on three continents. EMD's

central projects include international procurement of Private Label products as

well as the introduction of its vast network of suppliers to its members

worldwide.



With the heavyweight Lotte in its ranks, EMD is gaining even more momentum. The

Lotte Group conglomerate manages its business volume from two headquarters in

Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Having started out as a manufacturer of

chewing gum, chocolate and ice cream, the company now operates in 30 countries

and is active in retail, chemicals, construction, tourism and services. The main

focus is on food, beverages and retail which alone contribute around 20 billion

euros to the Lotte Group's total turnover of over 50 billion euros. The Lotte

portfolio also includes a well-known European confectionery brand such as

Guylian from Belgium.







markets and working closely with EMD procurement teams



In accordance with the EMD Partnership Statutes, consumers in Asia and Europe

can now also benefit from this new intercontinental cooperation. For the EMD

member companies already involved, there will be more opportunities to source

and market interesting product concepts in Asia, while Lotte's purchasing teams

will gain new and valuable access to European manufacturers and their goods

business.



By joining forces and working closely with EMD's headquarters in Pfäffikon,

Switzerland, new opportunities can be developed in all international sourcing

and sales markets.



Lotte firmly established itself as one of the prominent players in South Korea



Lotte's very high status in its Asian home markets is illustrated by the

following key figures: with more than 1,100 stores of all sizes, the retail

division Lotte Mart & Super in South Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia generates an

annual turnover of around 12 billion euros. In South Korea itself, the company

is a major player with 60 department stores (one of the world's largest

department stores is located on the outskirts of Seoul, covering 246,000 square

metres), 161 hypermarkets and 400 supermarkets. The joint venture with

convenience store specialist 7-Eleven, which operates nearly 14,000 stores in Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



Recognising and leveraging intercontinental opportunities, opening access to newmarkets and working closely with EMD procurement teamsIn accordance with the EMD Partnership Statutes, consumers in Asia and Europecan now also benefit from this new intercontinental cooperation. For the EMDmember companies already involved, there will be more opportunities to sourceand market interesting product concepts in Asia, while Lotte's purchasing teamswill gain new and valuable access to European manufacturers and their goodsbusiness.By joining forces and working closely with EMD's headquarters in Pfäffikon,Switzerland, new opportunities can be developed in all international sourcingand sales markets.Lotte firmly established itself as one of the prominent players in South KoreaLotte's very high status in its Asian home markets is illustrated by thefollowing key figures: with more than 1,100 stores of all sizes, the retaildivision Lotte Mart & Super in South Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia generates anannual turnover of around 12 billion euros. In South Korea itself, the companyis a major player with 60 department stores (one of the world's largestdepartment stores is located on the outskirts of Seoul, covering 246,000 squaremetres), 161 hypermarkets and 400 supermarkets. The joint venture withconvenience store specialist 7-Eleven, which operates nearly 14,000 stores in