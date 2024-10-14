    EMD welcomes a new prominent partner

    Lotte from South Korea is now joining the International Trade Alliance as an associate member (FOTO)

    Pfäffikon/Switzerland (ots) - European Marketing Distribution announces a new
    associate member: Lotte from South Korea, one of the most important players in
    the Asian markets, is cooperating with EMD with immediate effect. EMD is
    consistently continuing its dynamic development with the cooperation now agreed
    with the prominent new member Lotte. Founded in 1989, the trade alliance now
    represents and bundles the interests of 12 companies on three continents. EMD's
    central projects include international procurement of Private Label products as
    well as the introduction of its vast network of suppliers to its members
    worldwide.

    With the heavyweight Lotte in its ranks, EMD is gaining even more momentum. The
    Lotte Group conglomerate manages its business volume from two headquarters in
    Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Having started out as a manufacturer of
    chewing gum, chocolate and ice cream, the company now operates in 30 countries
    and is active in retail, chemicals, construction, tourism and services. The main
    focus is on food, beverages and retail which alone contribute around 20 billion
    euros to the Lotte Group's total turnover of over 50 billion euros. The Lotte
    portfolio also includes a well-known European confectionery brand such as
    Guylian from Belgium.

    Recognising and leveraging intercontinental opportunities, opening access to new
    markets and working closely with EMD procurement teams

    In accordance with the EMD Partnership Statutes, consumers in Asia and Europe
    can now also benefit from this new intercontinental cooperation. For the EMD
    member companies already involved, there will be more opportunities to source
    and market interesting product concepts in Asia, while Lotte's purchasing teams
    will gain new and valuable access to European manufacturers and their goods
    business.

    By joining forces and working closely with EMD's headquarters in Pfäffikon,
    Switzerland, new opportunities can be developed in all international sourcing
    and sales markets.

    Lotte firmly established itself as one of the prominent players in South Korea

    Lotte's very high status in its Asian home markets is illustrated by the
    following key figures: with more than 1,100 stores of all sizes, the retail
    division Lotte Mart & Super in South Korea, Vietnam and Indonesia generates an
    annual turnover of around 12 billion euros. In South Korea itself, the company
    is a major player with 60 department stores (one of the world's largest
    department stores is located on the outskirts of Seoul, covering 246,000 square
    metres), 161 hypermarkets and 400 supermarkets. The joint venture with
    convenience store specialist 7-Eleven, which operates nearly 14,000 stores in
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
