GoodData and Witboost Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Data Management and Analytics with Seamless Integration

Integration Between GoodData's Data Application Platform and Witboost's Platform to Automate Lifecycle Management, Deployment and Change Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / GoodData, a leading data analytics and business intelligence (BI) platform, and Witboost, a pioneering platform that streamlines data management, processes, and operations, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated solution designed to revolutionize how organizations manage, analyze, and govern their data. This integration empowers businesses to achieve self-service, governed BI by automating lifecycle management, deployment, and change management, all while maintaining top-tier security, data governance, and metadata standards

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses increasingly rely on data-driven insights to maintain a competitive edge. However, managing and ensuring the integrity of data across its entire lifecycle-from development to production-remains a complex challenge. The new integration between GoodData's SDKs and APIs and Witboost's provisioning and governance capabilities will enable organizations to seamlessly manage the lifecycle of dashboards while improving operational efficiency and data quality.

Key Features and Benefits of the Integration:

- Automated Lifecycle Management: Enables organizations to automatically manage the data lifecycle, ensuring smooth transitions from development to production environments with minimal manual intervention.

- Streamlined Deployment and Change Management: Facilitates the seamless promotion of data and analytics assets between environments, ensuring that changes are implemented swiftly, accurately, and in compliance with organizational policies.

- Enhanced Data Governance and Security: Prioritizes data security and governance, providing built-in controls that help organizations maintain compliance with regulatory standards and internal policies throughout the data lifecycle.

- Scalability and Flexibility: Whether used by small teams or large enterprises, the Witboost-GoodData integration is designed to scale effortlessly, providing organizations with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs while maintaining a structured approach to data management.