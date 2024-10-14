Voestalpine AG: H1 2024/25 Results Miss, Full-Year Forecast Cut

voestalpine AG's results for the first half of the business year 2024/25 are below market expectations due to one-off effects totaling approximately EUR 50 million.

The expected EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024/25 is around EUR 300 million, with an EBIT of about EUR 110 million.

For the first half of 2024/25, the anticipated EBITDA is around EUR 720 million and EBIT is approximately EUR 340 million.

The final results for the first half of the business year will be published on November 13, 2024.

The Management Board expects a full-year EBITDA of around EUR 1.4 billion due to a significant economic downturn in Europe and ongoing reorganizations.

The sale of Buderus Edelstahl will allow the High Performance Metals Division to focus on high-tech special materials, reducing production in standard grades.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 13.11.2024.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 20,160EUR and was down -2,47 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 19,630EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,63 % since publication.





