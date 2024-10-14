Nichia files Patent Infringement Lawsuits concerning Dominant LEDs sold by German distributor

Munich (ots) - On October 11, 2024, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed Patent

Infringement Lawsuits in Germany in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the

European Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Munich District Court against

Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH ("Endrich"), a German electronic components

distributor, for selling certain automotive LED products manufactured by

Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.

("Dominant").



In the lawsuits, Nichia is seeking permanent injunction, rendering accounts,

damages, recall and destruction, alleging that certain automotive LED products

from the Spice Plus and Nagajo series manufactured by Dominant and sold by

Endrich infringe three Nichia patents, namely EP2323178 (for the territory of

Germany, Italy, France and Netherlands), EP2216834 (for the territory of

Germany), and EP3267494 (for the territory of Germany). For the relationship

between the Dominant LED products being object of the lawsuits and the Nichia

patents, please refer to the information below:







1216

2120 3030 3014



Court Patent Multi Color Multi Color SEW-WZSG JEW-EZHY

SKRTB-FHG S6RTB-THG

(RGB 3in1) (RGB 3in1)



UPC EP2323178 - - -

Düsseldorf

Local

Division



Germany EP3267494 -

Munich

District

Court I



Germany EP2216834 -



Munich



District

Court I





Nichia claims that certain products from the Spice Plus series infringe

EP2323178 and EP3267494. EP2323178 relates to LED package epoxy resins that

exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. EP3267494 relates to LEDs that

achieve high reliability and high efficiency in manufacturing. These two patents

represent important technologies in the automotive lighting and backlighting

market, where highly reliable LEDs are especially required.



Nichia also claims that certain products from the Nagajo series infringe

EP2216834, which relate to CSP (Chip Scale Package) products, an essential

technology for high-luminance LEDs. This technology is of particular importance

in the automotive headlight market, where high-luminance LEDs are especially

required.



Nichia also holds family patents in the following countries:



EP2323178:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India,

Taiwan, and Korea



EP3267494:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, India, Taiwan, Korea,

and Brazil



EP2216834:Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, India, Taiwan, Korea,

and Russia.



Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and

takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and

necessary.



The complete press release can be found here. (https://we.tl/t-oGHzL23B2v)



Contact:



Public Relations, Nichia Cooperation

Phone: +81-884-22-2311



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5886461

OTS: Nichia Corporation





