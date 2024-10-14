Nichia files Patent Infringement Lawsuits concerning Dominant LEDs sold by German distributor
Munich (ots) - On October 11, 2024, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed Patent
Infringement Lawsuits in Germany in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the
European Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Munich District Court against
Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH ("Endrich"), a German electronic components
distributor, for selling certain automotive LED products manufactured by
Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
("Dominant").
In the lawsuits, Nichia is seeking permanent injunction, rendering accounts,
damages, recall and destruction, alleging that certain automotive LED products
from the Spice Plus and Nagajo series manufactured by Dominant and sold by
Endrich infringe three Nichia patents, namely EP2323178 (for the territory of
Germany, Italy, France and Netherlands), EP2216834 (for the territory of
Germany), and EP3267494 (for the territory of Germany). For the relationship
between the Dominant LED products being object of the lawsuits and the Nichia
patents, please refer to the information below:
