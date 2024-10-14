    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Nichia files Patent Infringement Lawsuits concerning Dominant LEDs sold by German distributor

    Munich (ots) - On October 11, 2024, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed Patent
    Infringement Lawsuits in Germany in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the
    European Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Munich District Court against
    Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH ("Endrich"), a German electronic components
    distributor, for selling certain automotive LED products manufactured by
    Malaysia-based LED manufacturer Dominant Opto Technologies Sdn. Bhd.
    ("Dominant").

    In the lawsuits, Nichia is seeking permanent injunction, rendering accounts,
    damages, recall and destruction, alleging that certain automotive LED products
    from the Spice Plus and Nagajo series manufactured by Dominant and sold by
    Endrich infringe three Nichia patents, namely EP2323178 (for the territory of
    Germany, Italy, France and Netherlands), EP2216834 (for the territory of
    Germany), and EP3267494 (for the territory of Germany). For the relationship
    between the Dominant LED products being object of the lawsuits and the Nichia
    patents, please refer to the information below:

    Spice Plus Spice Plus Spice Plus Nagajo
    1216
    2120 3030 3014

    Court Patent Multi Color Multi Color SEW-WZSG JEW-EZHY
    SKRTB-FHG S6RTB-THG
    (RGB 3in1) (RGB 3in1)

    UPC EP2323178 - - -
    Düsseldorf
    Local
    Division

    Germany EP3267494 -
    Munich
    District
    Court I

    Germany EP2216834 -

    Munich

    District
    Court I


    Nichia claims that certain products from the Spice Plus series infringe
    EP2323178 and EP3267494. EP2323178 relates to LED package epoxy resins that
    exhibit excellent heat and light resistance. EP3267494 relates to LEDs that
    achieve high reliability and high efficiency in manufacturing. These two patents
    represent important technologies in the automotive lighting and backlighting
    market, where highly reliable LEDs are especially required.

    Nichia also claims that certain products from the Nagajo series infringe
    EP2216834, which relate to CSP (Chip Scale Package) products, an essential
    technology for high-luminance LEDs. This technology is of particular importance
    in the automotive headlight market, where high-luminance LEDs are especially
    required.

    Nichia also holds family patents in the following countries:

    EP2323178:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, China, India,
    Taiwan, and Korea

    EP3267494:Japan, U.S., Germany, U.K., France, Netherlands, India, Taiwan, Korea,
    and Brazil

    EP2216834:Japan, U.S., U.K., France, Italy, Netherlands, India, Taiwan, Korea,
    and Russia.

    Nichia seeks to protect its patents and other intellectual property rights and
    takes actions against alleged infringers in any country where appropriate and
    necessary.

    The complete press release can be found here. (https://we.tl/t-oGHzL23B2v)

    Contact:

    Public Relations, Nichia Cooperation
    Phone: +81-884-22-2311

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/83247/5886461
    OTS: Nichia Corporation



    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Nichia files Patent Infringement Lawsuits concerning Dominant LEDs sold by German distributor On October 11, 2024, Nichia Corporation ("Nichia") filed Patent Infringement Lawsuits in Germany in the Düsseldorf Local Division of the European Unified Patent Court (UPC) and the Munich District Court against Endrich Bauelemente Vertriebs GmbH …