Ad Pepper Media International: EBITDA Soars Again in Q3 2024

ad pepper media International N.V. reported gross sales of EUR 21,867k in Q3 2024, a 2.1% increase from Q3 2023.

Group revenue for Q3 2024 was EUR 5,224k, showing a decrease of 2.9% compared to Q3 2023.

EBITDA for Q3 2024 improved significantly to EUR 485k, up from EUR 101k in Q3 2023, due to cost optimization.

For the nine-month period, gross sales reached EUR 63,042k, a 1.7% increase from the previous year, while Group revenue was EUR 15,624k, down 1.6%.

The nine-month EBITDA for 2024 was EUR 1,192k, a substantial improvement from EUR -345k in the same period of 2023.

The third quarter report will be published on 19 November 2024.

The price of Ad Pepper Media International at the time of the news was 1,7300EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.






