DocMorris Boosts Prescription Growth Rapidly
DocMorris has seen a robust Q3 2024, with Rx revenue surging by 12.2% and a recent spike to over 25%. New leadership and strategic shifts mark a transformative period for the company.
Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
- DocMorris reported a 12.2% growth in Rx revenue for Q3 2024, with acceleration to over 25% in recent weeks.
- The company experienced a strong increase in new Rx customers and a 1.9% growth in OTC sales.
- Pablo Ros Gomez has been appointed as the new CTO, effective November 1, 2024, following the departure of Madhu Nutakki.
- DocMorris will close its logistics site in Halle, Germany, by December 31, 2024, consolidating operations at the Heerlen center.
- The overall external revenue for the group grew by 4.9% in local currency, reaching CHF 265.7 million in Q3 2024.
- DocMorris confirmed its 2024 targets, aiming for a revenue increase of 5-10% and an adjusted EBITDA of around minus CHF 50 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 13.03.2025.
