Orascom Development Holding Secures $155M IFC Loan for Egypt Expansion

Orascom Development Egypt signed a USD 155 million loan facility with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on October 15, 2024.

The loan will be used to refinance existing debt and fund growth opportunities in the hotel business in El Gouna, including renovations of the Movenpick Resort and Spa.

The loan facility has a grace period of 2.5 years and a total tenor of 8.5 years, with repayments starting in the second half of 2027.

The financing terms include an interest margin of 3.80% over SOFR and 3.87% over Euribor, reducing previous rates significantly.

The Group CFO stated that the facility will optimize financing terms, reduce capital costs, and strengthen liquidity, maintaining a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of less than 1.3x.

Orascom Development Holding AG operates in seven jurisdictions and manages ten destinations, focusing on integrated town development, including hotels and leisure facilities.

